Toyota GR Supra Drags Bouncy Chevy Camaro, Old Vs. New Battle Ends Quite Predictably

According to the first-half sales reports, the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang has demolished all other rear-wheel-drive coupes on the US automotive market.
As expected, with the Chevy Camaro and Dodge Charger plus Challenger out of production since late last year, the seventh-generation Mustang dominates the rear-drive coupe segment. With almost 8% more units delivered during the first six months of the year, the S650 iteration is at 27,444 units and counting. The discontinued Camaro and Challenger, meanwhile, still show up in the charts with a little over 5k units and 21k examples, respectively.
The one to look at is the C8 Corvette, though, as it jumped to almost 18k examples – and that's a great effort when the cheapest model is north of $68k, right? More affordable models didn't sell better aside from BMW's 4 Series, which reached almost 20k units. Meanwhile, dedicated sports cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota GR Supra are dwindling at the bottom of the charts – the MX-5 Miata RF sold 2,258 units. In contrast, the Z4 twin only moved 1,495 examples.
Well, it seems that although it doesn't sell too well, the Toyota GR Supra is not a collectible – many owners take them to the local racetrack or the quarter-mile dragstrip facility to show their worth. One of them, who owns a bright yellow example, recently decided to show that the new school is better than the old school of pony and muscle cars. So, the good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube are back at their usual venue - Island Dragway in Great Meadows for a yellow moment.
The action involves a Nitro Yellow Toyota GR Supra, most likely the version equipped with the 3.0-liter inline-six BMW engine, as it faces off with a Bumble Bee-style first-generation Chevy Camaro (possibly an RS model) to show who's better – the new, imported sports car, or the old, domestic pony ride. Well, they soon took off, and judging by the many bounces performed by the old-school Camaro, this ride is modified but needs a lot of fine-tuning to perform flawlessly.
As such, the Toyota GR Supra had no trouble meeting expectations, and, since it probably too had some upgrades, finished the race with an 11.15s pass at 123 mph, whereas the nice-looking Camaro couldn't do better than 13.50s at just 80 mph. Still, we need to ask the million-dollar question. So, knowing that an all-new seventh-generation Chevy Camaro isn't coming anytime soon, would you take home this yellow-and-black-striped first-generation? Or would you prefer to spend the cash on a fresh 2025 Toyota GR Supra, which starts from $56,250 with the 3.0-liter inline-six engine as the sole remaining option for the current model year?
