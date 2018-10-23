CubeSat Tracking the NASA InSIght Mission Take First Photo of Mars

Toyota Expected To Debut New Corolla Sedan For 2020 Model Year

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2019 model year, the Corolla Hatchback is better in every imaginable way. Larger, more mature, better equipped, and more economical, the five-door hatchback is expected to be joined by the all-new sedan for the 2020 model year. 22 photos



Transmission options include a six-speed manual and the CVT , which is far better than the continuously variable transmissions from one generation ago. Of course, the sedan also leverages on Toyota Safety Sense P, consisting of driver-assist and safety systems that include pre-collision with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning.



The second generation of the suite adds “road sign assist and lane tracing assist, which helps keep the car centered in its lane,” and as you would expect,



Even though sedans aren’t as popular in the United States as they used to be ten years ago, the Corolla Sedan sold 19,130 examples in September 2018. That represents a decrease of 35.7 percent from last year, but on the other hand, the Corolla outsells the Avalon. Being a favorite with fleet operators, the Camry is king of the hill, with 27,640 examples to its name for the previous month.



