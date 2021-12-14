Toyota EV Pickup Concept Breaks Cover, Looks Like a Stormtrooper’s Tacoma

Toyota head honcho Akio Toyoda dropped the mic today, unveiling a wide range of fully electric concepts wearing both Toyota as well as Lexus badges. He spoke about the 30 fully electric models we can expect by 2030, as well as an entire family of bZ BEVs, set to join the bZ4X in the coming years.
One particularly fascinating concept, and I’m sure you’ll agree, is this pickup truck, which at this point doesn’t feature a name – not even a temporary one. What we can tell you is that, just like every single other concept here, it is supposedly fully electric and as you can see, it features a dual cab setup, a two-tone white and black aesthetic and no radiator grille.
The concept seems to be about the same shape and size as a Tacoma, although certain design elements definitely point to the 2022 Tundra as the benchmark, although Toyota probably looked at both trucks before designing this fully-electric one.
It’s fascinating to think that until now, everyone’s been focusing on full-size EV trucks, like the Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, F-150 Lightning or the upcoming Silverado EV, and here comes Toyota giving careful consideration to those of you who don’t really require all that size and can make do with a midsize pickup, like a Tacoma, a Ford Ranger or a Chevy Colorado.
In terms of powertrain, we can only speculate. It could ride on the new e-TNGA platform, like the bZ4X, but take it with a grain of salt. It will probably outweigh any bZ-branded model though, which means it’s going to need powerful front and rear motors.
Another big question mark is availability. Aside from saying that 30 battery electric models will be coming by 2030, Mr. Toyoda didn’t give us a specific timeline for each concept. Once it does arrive, either as the all-new Tacoma or under a different moniker, the production version of this EV truck will probably be available globally – as opposed to in specific markets.
Until then, you can fetch yourself a gasoline-powered 2022 Tacoma for upwards of $26,500 or a 2022 Tundra from $35,950.
