Toyota, Europe’s Lowest CO2 Emissions Carmaker in 2017

Last week, market analysis company JATO Dynamics released its annual emissions report
, showing that if the past year, for the first time in a decade, CO2 emissions in Europe have risen by 0.3 grams/km. Together with those findings came a list of 20 carmakers, ranked from cleanest to most polluting in terms of CO2 emissions.
At the top of the list, as the continent’s cleanest CO2 car brand sits Toyota, who managed in 2017 an average of 101.2 g/km of CO2 across its fleet. The Japanese success was fueled by the rise in sales of its hybrid models, which in 2017 accounted for half of all registrations for the brand.
Averaging 101.2 g/km of CO2 emissions across the fleet means that Toyota's cars, on average, have the best mileage per gallon in Europe. Looked at as a whole, that would equate to 3.8 liters/100 km (62 mpg).
On the second place in Europe sits Peugeot, with an emission average of 104.5 g/km, while the third place went to another French brand from the PSA group, Citroen, with 105.5 g/km. The top five positions are completed by Renault (106.6 g/km) and Suzuki, averaging 114.9 g/km.
JATO’s methodology calculated CO2 emissions by multiplying the rating of each car version by the volumes sold by that version over a given period (2017). The result is then added with those of the other cars of the brand, then dividing by the total volume of all versions.
The air above Europe in 2017 was the most polluted in the past ten years, in terms of CO2. The decline in air quality was caused by the rise in sales for both gasoline-powered vehicles and SUVs. The countries where this trend was registered (Germany, the UK, France, and Spain) were also the places where the biggest spikes in CO2 emissions took place.