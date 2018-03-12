autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Toyota, Europe’s Lowest CO2 Emissions Carmaker in 2017

12 Mar 2018, 12:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
As the Old Continent is in the middle of redefining the auto industry on account of an ongoing emissions scandal and voices advocating for stricter regulations when it comes to diesel engines, being named Europe’s cleanest car brand for 2017 is a victory in itself.
19 photos
Toyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo faceliftToyota Aygo facelift
Last week, market analysis company JATO Dynamics released its annual emissions report, showing that if the past year, for the first time in a decade, CO2 emissions in Europe have risen by 0.3 grams/km. Together with those findings came a list of 20 carmakers, ranked from cleanest to most polluting in terms of CO2 emissions.

At the top of the list, as the continent’s cleanest CO2 car brand sits Toyota, who managed in 2017 an average of 101.2 g/km of CO2 across its fleet. The Japanese success was fueled by the rise in sales of its hybrid models, which in 2017 accounted for half of all registrations for the brand.

Averaging 101.2 g/km of CO2 emissions across the fleet means that Toyota's cars, on average, have the best mileage per gallon in Europe. Looked at as a whole, that would equate to 3.8 liters/100 km (62 mpg).

On the second place in Europe sits Peugeot, with an emission average of 104.5 g/km, while the third place went to another French brand from the PSA group, Citroen, with 105.5 g/km. The top five positions are completed by Renault (106.6 g/km) and Suzuki, averaging 114.9 g/km.

JATO’s methodology calculated CO2 emissions by multiplying the rating of each car version by the volumes sold by that version over a given period (2017). The result is then added with those of the other cars of the brand, then dividing by the total volume of all versions.

The air above Europe in 2017 was the most polluted in the past ten years, in terms of CO2. The decline in air quality was caused by the rise in sales for both gasoline-powered vehicles and SUVs. The countries where this trend was registered (Germany, the UK, France, and Spain) were also the places where the biggest spikes in CO2 emissions took place.
Toyota Peugeot CO2 emissions fuel consumption
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 (W205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 (W205) CompactAll car models  