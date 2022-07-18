Toyota Distributor Is Recalling 280 Examples of the 4Runner to Replace a Label

Last month, during a routine audit, the peeps at Southeast Toyota Distributors have discovered that Black Gunner wheels fitted to 4Runner utility vehicles haven’t been properly weighted. The largest private distributor of Toyotas in the world promptly investigated this problem, determining that the 20-inch wheels must have been weighted together with the packaging, causing the wheel weight to be overreported.
Overreporting the actual weight decreases the load carrying capacity stated on the modified load carrying capacity label when the 4Runner actually offers additional capacity. The investigation found that the modified load carrying capacity doesn’t reflect the total weight added between certification and the first retail sale within 1% of the actual added weight.
According to section 10 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 110, the load carrying capacity modification label must be added to a vehicle if weight exceeds the lesser of 1.5% of the gross vehicle weight rating or 100 pounds (45.4 kilograms) is added to the vehicle between final certification and the first retail sale. The corrected values must be within 1% of the actual added weight. Because the labels are not accurate to within the aforementioned percentage, Southeast Toyota Distributors didn’t have a choice but to recall a grand total of 280 vehicles over this noncompliance.
The affected population consists of body-on-frame SUVs produced from January 1st, 2020 to June 8th, 2022 for the 2020 to 2022 model years. The 4Runner is exclusively manufactured in Japan at the Tahara plant. Opened in 1979, this factory also produces the Land Cruiser Prado and Lexus GX.
At no cost to the owner, Southeast Toyota Distributors will provide a revised label to be installed over the original load carrying modification label. Each will be generated specifically for the customer’s truck-based utility vehicle, based on the weight of the installed accessories. SET expects the mailing of customer notification letters to begin on September 4th.
According to section 10 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 110, the load carrying capacity modification label must be added to a vehicle if weight exceeds the lesser of 1.5% of the gross vehicle weight rating or 100 pounds (45.4 kilograms) is added to the vehicle between final certification and the first retail sale. The corrected values must be within 1% of the actual added weight. Because the labels are not accurate to within the aforementioned percentage, Southeast Toyota Distributors didn’t have a choice but to recall a grand total of 280 vehicles over this noncompliance.
The affected population consists of body-on-frame SUVs produced from January 1st, 2020 to June 8th, 2022 for the 2020 to 2022 model years. The 4Runner is exclusively manufactured in Japan at the Tahara plant. Opened in 1979, this factory also produces the Land Cruiser Prado and Lexus GX.
At no cost to the owner, Southeast Toyota Distributors will provide a revised label to be installed over the original load carrying modification label. Each will be generated specifically for the customer’s truck-based utility vehicle, based on the weight of the installed accessories. SET expects the mailing of customer notification letters to begin on September 4th.