Toyota Discontinuous Yaris Liftback For 2019, Suprise Coming For 2020 Model Year

If you had $20,000 to spend on an all-new car, would you choose the Yaris Sedan XLE or something like the Poor sales for conventional-bodied subcompact vehicles are nothing new, more so in the United States of America. Neither is the fact that the Yaris Sedan doesn’t compare to the segment’s favorites, including the Nissan Versa Sedan. Cars Direct understands from Toyota spokesperson Nancy Hubbell that there’s something new coming for model year 2020. “Look forward to seeing you at the New York Auto Show for more details,” she concluded, leaving the plot open for the 2020 Toyota Yaris.While the Yaris Sedan offers plenty of options for 2019, the Versa Note S with thestarts at $16,545. Sure it lacks a collision mitigation system, but as far as bang for the buck is concerned, it’s hard to match the Nissan.The Yaris Sedan is $500 cheaper than the Yaris iA before it, starting at $16,380. And in case you’re knowledgeable in all things Mazda, the Yaris Sedan is based on the Mazda2 Sedan. Production, meanwhile, is handled by the Salamanca plant in Mexico.Available in seven exterior colors, the Yaris Sedan can be had in L, LE, and XLE trim levels. Even the L gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a three-month trial. The LE adds fog lights, heated mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry with push-button start.At the other end of the spectrum, the XLE has auto on/off LED headlights and daytime running lights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, and lots of buttons on the steering wheel. A well-equipped example of the breed is close to $20,000, which is ludicrous money for a subcompact sedan.It’s the pricing differences between the subcompact and compact segments that makes most customers choose the latter option. Worse still for sedans and the Yaris Liftback , crossovers and truck-based SUVs are all the rage in North America.If you had $20,000 to spend on an all-new car, would you choose the Yaris Sedan XLE or something like the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta in entry-level specification?