Toyota Defies the Chip Shortage, Reports Record Production Figures

Just like the rest of the automotive world, Toyota is battling a very constrained chip inventory, and the company announced a massive production halt at its domestic facilities earlier this month.
But on the other hand, the Japanese firm is also working non-stop on finding ways to minimize the disruptions caused to its daily operations, and as it turns out, all these efforts are starting to pay off.
August was a totally surprising month for Toyota, both in terms of sales and production.
First stop, the production. The company says its worldwide production jumped to 766,683 units for the Toyota brand, up no more, no less than 44.3 percent. Overall, Toyota managed to increase its output by 39.5 percent to 885,812 vehicles for all of its brands.
Production outside Japan brought record numbers, as the Toyota brand alone recorded 65.1 percent growth.
As far as the sales are concerned, August brought strong performance as well. Toyota sold a total of 844,000 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent, with the Toyota brand alone climbing 3.8 percent as well. The company says this is the first increase in 12 months.
On the other hand, the bad news is coming from sales inside the domestic market, as the Japanese recorded the 12th consecutive month of YoY decrease following a 20.9 percent drop.
There are two reasons why these figures are so impressive. First of all, Toyota says that the major drop the company recorded in terms of sales in August 2021 makes this year’s performance look super-strong – last year, the world was hit by another wave of the health crisis, so car sales and production declined substantially, especially in Asia.
And second of all, Toyota says it worked with its suppliers non-stop in order to address the current shortages. The company acknowledges that all these problems could continue in the coming months, but providing an accurate forecast right now is pretty much impossible.
