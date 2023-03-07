Toyota Creates a Digital Assistant That Makes Siri and Google Assistant Look Ridiculous

Digital assistants are already available in cars either pre-loaded by the manufacturer or with Android Auto and CarPlay. Toyota now wants to push assistant capabilities a step further with the development of a new-generation system for its vehicles.
Detailed in a patent called automotive virtual personal assistant, the new technology provides drivers with a set of features that include both existing capabilities and new-generation digital skills.
Like in the case of Google Assistant and Siri, Toyota’s digital assistant would be able to respond to a wake-up phrase. Its feature lineup includes typical tasks, such as making phone calls, conducting web searches, and controlling navigation.
Toyota plans to make it far more advanced than the existing digital assistants, so it wants the tech to have access to vehicle- and cloud-based data. This includes not only camera video and onboard sensors but also personal information that would allow for a predictive engine.
The digital assistant would use the technology installed in the cabin to determine the driver's cognitive load. Depending on the results, notifications could be delayed until the system decides it’s safe for the driver to receive the information.
For example, if the driver is facing difficult conditions, such as heavy snow, the system could decide to block notifications. This way, the driver’s attention would stay on the road ahead.
Toyota, however, wants the smart capabilities of its digital assistant to be powered by a native interaction model. As such, the driver can just tell the assistant that they need a coffee and then be provided with nearby coffee places. The same thing for gas, as the digital assistant can look for the closest stations and configure the navigation accordingly. In some implementations, the assistant can notice the vehicle is running low on gas and suggest a stop on its own.
Because it’s connected to the sensors and systems in the cabin, the assistant can also provide users with more advanced information. The driver can ask if the children are buckled, and the assistant then looks for the current status of seatbelts for all seats.
In some cases, the digital assistant can also monitor the interior of the cabin and provide warnings to the driver. One such example is when turning off the engine and exiting the vehicle. The assistant tries to determine if a child is still buckled and then sends a notification to the driver. A connected mobile device would allow for permanent communication between the driver and the assistant, even when not in the car.
Toyota’s car assistant is still in the patent stage for now, but all these features fit our driving experience like a glove. As such, let’s hope the Japanese carmaker makes it happen sooner rather than later.
Like in the case of Google Assistant and Siri, Toyota’s digital assistant would be able to respond to a wake-up phrase. Its feature lineup includes typical tasks, such as making phone calls, conducting web searches, and controlling navigation.
Toyota plans to make it far more advanced than the existing digital assistants, so it wants the tech to have access to vehicle- and cloud-based data. This includes not only camera video and onboard sensors but also personal information that would allow for a predictive engine.
The digital assistant would use the technology installed in the cabin to determine the driver's cognitive load. Depending on the results, notifications could be delayed until the system decides it’s safe for the driver to receive the information.
For example, if the driver is facing difficult conditions, such as heavy snow, the system could decide to block notifications. This way, the driver’s attention would stay on the road ahead.
Toyota, however, wants the smart capabilities of its digital assistant to be powered by a native interaction model. As such, the driver can just tell the assistant that they need a coffee and then be provided with nearby coffee places. The same thing for gas, as the digital assistant can look for the closest stations and configure the navigation accordingly. In some implementations, the assistant can notice the vehicle is running low on gas and suggest a stop on its own.
Because it’s connected to the sensors and systems in the cabin, the assistant can also provide users with more advanced information. The driver can ask if the children are buckled, and the assistant then looks for the current status of seatbelts for all seats.
In some cases, the digital assistant can also monitor the interior of the cabin and provide warnings to the driver. One such example is when turning off the engine and exiting the vehicle. The assistant tries to determine if a child is still buckled and then sends a notification to the driver. A connected mobile device would allow for permanent communication between the driver and the assistant, even when not in the car.
Toyota’s car assistant is still in the patent stage for now, but all these features fit our driving experience like a glove. As such, let’s hope the Japanese carmaker makes it happen sooner rather than later.