Toyota Corolla GRMN Confirmed, Will Have More Than 210 HP

22 Feb 2019, 20:03 UTC ·
This is the perfect time for the Toyota Corolla to become a hot car. The brand new model finally dropped the Auris name in Europe and rides on the superior TNGA platform. Within three or four years, we could be looking down the barrel of a Corolla GRMN to rival the Golf GTI. Or is that the Jetta GLI?
Previous reports hinted at a Corolla GRMN hot hatch with a hybrid engine. It's worth pointing out that the European Corolla has two hybrid engines, which together could make up 80% of the sales.

However, a company exec went ahead and clarified the situation. Speaking at the launch of all three body styles (yes, there's a wagon that you can't get in America) Toyota Deputy Chief Designer talked to Dutch website AutoRAI, confirming the Corolla GRMN.

"We are currently investigating what would be most effective for the European market, but a Corolla GRMN is certainly realistic," Kanei stated. "We are already working on that. The development takes place under the supervision of Toyota Gazoo Racing. This department has included the Corolla GRMN in the plan, but for now, the project is still in the planning stage."

So as you can see, GRMN is not exclusively targeting a hot hatchback. Considering how big the American Corolla market is, we'd expect a GRMN sedan to be developed too. What engines will they use, considering the Yaris GRMN has a supercharged 1.8-liter?

"We want more power, an even sportier engine, and lower CO2 emissions", says Kanei. "A four-cylinder turbo engine with an engine capacity of about 1.6 liters can be interesting."

The supercharged 1.8 makes 212 HP, for the record. That sounds cool but possibly unreliable. We think a 2-liter turbo is a far safer bet, especially considering one has already been developed for the Lexus brand. But it's not up to us.
