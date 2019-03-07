autoevolution
Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019

7 Mar 2019
Do you know how YouTube is filled with makeup and outfit tutorials? Yeah, well, Toyota decided to try some of those and came up with two new looks for the Corolla. Dubbed the GR Sport and Trek Hybrid, these have been presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show this week.
Toyota used to make the same car over and over, but their creativity has been booming in the past few years. It seems that every motor show has some kind of TRD body kit or special edition, but we really didn't expect to see these, especially the Trek model.

You see, it's meant to look like an off-road wagon, and that's not what you expect from a hybrid. I guess it makes sense from a business point of view. Since Corollas are very green, an SUV-inspired body kit could wow the middle management enough to score a fleet deal.

The black plastic cladding doesn't make it look that rugged, but that listed suspension could be just the thing when you visit a vineyard or that villa you plan to buy. Sadly, there's no AWD option, yet the trunk suffers slightly, thanks to a notch at the end (battery pack).

Speaking of which, both models rely exclusively on two hybrid powertrains, there's the 1.8, like the one you get in the C-HR, or a new and much more powerful 2-liter. It makes 180 HP and gets to 100 km/h in just over 8 seconds. No diesel... ever.

While the Trek is equivalent to lumberjack shirt and worker's boots, the GR Sport is a tracksuit and bold makeup, basically, a girl going to the gym but keeping her Instagram following in the loop. The grille brings back the space invaders theme while plenty of piano black trim is dotted around the place. Sadly, this version won't be available for sale until 2020. Why even bother showing it?
