Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019

Do you know how YouTube is filled with makeup and outfit tutorials? Yeah, well, Toyota decided to try some of those and came up with two new looks for the Corolla. Dubbed the GR Sport and Trek Hybrid, these have been presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show this week.

You see, it's meant to look like an off-road wagon, and that's not what you expect from a hybrid. I guess it makes sense from a business point of view. Since Corollas are very green, an SUV -inspired body kit could wow the middle management enough to score a fleet deal.



The black plastic cladding doesn't make it look that rugged, but that listed suspension could be just the thing when you visit a vineyard or that villa you plan to buy. Sadly, there's no AWD option, yet the trunk suffers slightly, thanks to a notch at the end (battery pack).



Speaking of which, both models rely exclusively on two hybrid powertrains, there's the 1.8, like the one you get in the C-HR, or a new and much more powerful 2-liter. It makes 180 HP and gets to 100 km/h in just over 8 seconds. No diesel... ever.



