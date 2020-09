Toyota Corolla "Full Crazy" Looks Like a WRC Group B Monster

As you're probably aware, the Yaris GR is built because Toyota needs this kind of body to compete in motorsport. But it is an undeniably epic little car. Subaru also wants a big return to racing and should present its own chopped homologation car based around the next-gen WRX/STI.The Corolla may be too big to race in this category, but that doesn't mean it's not linked to these projects. Rumors murmur of a Corolla GR having a 257 horsepower turbocharged engine and, get this, all-wheel drive. The only reason it's not available just yet is the huge heat produced by the performance powertrain needing to be shielded against.In the meantime, Toyota UK wanted to generate some social media hype around its cars and enlisted arguably the most famous car rendering artist in the country. Khyzyl Saleem could create anything he wanted and used a voting system to come up with a target: Group B rally car based on the Corolla.The look is a mixture of many race cars. Overall, this obviously looks a bit like the Corolla pro drift car, but the nose spoiler is reminiscent of the modern WRC Aero mixed with the 205 T16. A hint of Audi Quattro can also be felt.Power supposedly comes from a twin-charged four-cylinder, as seen in the Delta S4. Since this is a mid-engined car, the body had to be chopped up and bolstered. The view from the back is perhaps the wildest, as the wing is a gigantic, perhaps the only fitting tribute to Group B. A car like this would also be the fastest Corolla ever at the Pikes Peak hill climb.