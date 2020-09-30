Toyota Corolla "Full Crazy" Looks Like a WRC Group B Monster

View this post on Instagram

HERE IT IS!! My Group B, GR @toyota Corolla design! Seen here with more of a Tarmac setup, rolled fresh out the truck for it's first official shots :P. - - At the start of the month I mentioned I'm currently doing a fun project with @toyotauk in which they give me a new Toyota to drive every 2 weeks, and I turn it into something crazy. I asked you lot what I should do with it and Group B was the winner! - - This is basically my own modern interpretation of Group B, mixed with inspiration from the old era Group B cars and modern day WRC, mixing them together. Spoiler is reminiscent of the modern WRC Aero mixed with the 205 T16, and Quattro S1. A Twincharged inline-four as seen in the Delta S4, AWD & well, anything else you'd like to imagine! I think I'll do another version in full Rally mode (with Livery) and also, Hillclimb/pikespeak spec...hope you like it @toyotauk! - - #art #design #3d #toyota #corolla #gr #grcorolla #toyotauk #groupb #lto #livetooffend #tarmacsetup #modernday #wrc #rally #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #Speedhunters #blacklist #racerservice #donutmedia #carlifestyle #gazooracing #fifteen52 #chicanes

