Toyota Corolla "Full Crazy" Looks Like a WRC Group B Monster

The Corolla may be too big to race in this category, but that doesn't mean it's not linked to these projects. Rumors murmur of a Corolla GR having a 257 horsepower turbocharged engine and, get this, all-wheel drive. The only reason it's not available just yet is the huge heat produced by the performance powertrain needing to be shielded against.
In the meantime, Toyota UK wanted to generate some social media hype around its cars and enlisted arguably the most famous car rendering artist in the country. Khyzyl Saleem could create anything he wanted and used a voting system to come up with a target: Group B rally car based on the Corolla.
The look is a mixture of many race cars. Overall, this obviously looks a bit like the Corolla pro drift car, but the nose spoiler is reminiscent of the modern WRC Aero mixed with the 205 T16. A hint of Audi Quattro can also be felt.
Power supposedly comes from a twin-charged four-cylinder, as seen in the Delta S4. Since this is a mid-engined car, the body had to be chopped up and bolstered. The view from the back is perhaps the wildest, as the wing is a gigantic, perhaps the only fitting tribute to Group B. A car like this would also be the fastest Corolla ever at the Pikes Peak hill climb.
HERE IT IS!! My Group B, GR @toyota Corolla design! Seen here with more of a Tarmac setup, rolled fresh out the truck for it's first official shots :P. - - At the start of the month I mentioned I'm currently doing a fun project with @toyotauk in which they give me a new Toyota to drive every 2 weeks, and I turn it into something crazy. I asked you lot what I should do with it and Group B was the winner! - - This is basically my own modern interpretation of Group B, mixed with inspiration from the old era Group B cars and modern day WRC, mixing them together. Spoiler is reminiscent of the modern WRC Aero mixed with the 205 T16, and Quattro S1. A Twincharged inline-four as seen in the Delta S4, AWD & well, anything else you'd like to imagine! I think I'll do another version in full Rally mode (with Livery) and also, Hillclimb/pikespeak spec...hope you like it @toyotauk!