Toyota Collaborates on Interactive Exhibit Filled With Mechanical Marvels

Today, August 18th, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum STEAM PARK has opened its gates to visitors. Designed in collaboration with Toyota engineers, the interactive exhibit will help inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and artists. And, while the future of invention will undoubtedly be high-tech, the realm of the inner workings of machines remains the backbone of exploration.
STEAM PARK is a gallery that contains up to 23 different exhibits designed for hands-on interaction with mechanical marvels. There, visitors will be able to learn by exploring creations with names that sound like they belong in a Jules Verne story, such as the Window Maze Ball Machine, Airfoil, Propeller Chair, and a world-first digital Roulette Curve. There's even a multi-interactive 17th-century clock so big that it touches the ceiling.
The exhibit was made possible thanks to $1.5 million in contributions from the Toyota USA Foundation and Toyota Motor North America. For nearly two decades, the Toyota Research and Development team has worked on various projects with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, which attracts nearly 400,000 visitors each year.
"Through new connected, automated, and electrification technologies, we're trying to solve some of the world's most critical problems, but we can't do it alone. We are going to need to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, and STEAM Park can help build tomorrow's STEAM professionals," says Jeff Makarewicz, Toyota USA Foundation board member.
But STEAM PARK isn't just for kids. It's a fun experience for everyone. Every exhibit can be interpreted differently – it's all about perspective. An experienced engineer will not see things the same way a preschooler does. And a preschooler will not approach the machines as a teenager would.
In addition to STEAM PARK, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is preparing to renovate its popular preschool gallery. Toyota's funding will go toward the makeover, which will be dubbed STEAM PLAY, as well as the establishment of new preschool exhibits.
