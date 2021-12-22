Toyota Challenges the Aftermarket Segment With a Carbon Fiber Edition for the GR Supra

Even though the fifth generation of the Supra didn't achieve the cult-car status of its predecessor, it doesn't mean that the carmaker shouldn't try to get more attention for this rear-wheel driven sports car powered by a German heart.
When it arrived in 2019, the Supra stirred the market with its lines and performance. Even though everybody knew it was related to the BMW Z4, it provided a different feeling. Its closed, coupe bodywork made it stiffer, and, also, the suspension featured a different setup. Yet, some people rushed on ditching the German powerplant favoring the famous 2JZ unit. But that didn't stop Toyota in pushing the car even more aggressively on the market and even performing a downsizing by adding a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot under the hood.
For the 2022 model year, Toyota prepared a 600 units limited-edition version named GR Supra A91-CF Edition. This will boast a carbon-fiber body kit and a ducktail at the rear (named Duckbill Rear Spoiler by the manufacturer). At the front, the car features side canards, while on the sides, the carbon fiber rocker panels enhance the car's look. At the back, another set of lower canards and a spoiler completes the package, which, according to Toyota, increases the downforce.
This limited-edition model is available in Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow, or Phantom colors to emphasize the carbon-fiber addition. In addition, a set of 19" light alloy wheels add more visual impact to the sports car.
Inside, Toyota installed heated seats, Alcantara and leather trims, and more carbon fiber on the steering wheel. Models fitted with the Premium Audio package also receive a full-screen Apple CarPlay feature.
Other than a visual and premium interior package, the GR Supra A91-CF Edition is fitted with BMW's same turbocharged inline-six powerplant. As a result, it offers the same 382 hp, which are sent to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The 0-60 run (0-97 kph) is achieved in just 3.9 seconds with this setup. Pricing for the 2022 GR Supra starts with the 2.0-liter version at $43,290, excluding taxes.
