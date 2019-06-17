Toyota CEO Takes the GR Super Sport Hypercar Prototype For A Drive

More on this:

1 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Series To Drop V8 For Turbo V6 Engine Options

2 Toyota Hypercar Previewed In WEC Livery, Production Starts In 2020

3 Automatic Engine Shut Off and Automatic Park Coming to U.S. Toyota Range in 2020

4 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Gets 2JZ Engine Swap in Dubai, Sounds Like an AK-47

5 New Toyota e-TNGA Platform Detailed, Every Model Will Be Electrified By 2025