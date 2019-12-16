Toyota Celica Revival Concept Shows Minimalist Design, Has a Racing Version

Unlike many production designs we get nowadays, Mk V Supra included, the styling seen on this independent proposal is minimalist, while both the front and the rear fascias feature elaborate features, from the aero work to the way in which the light clusters are shaped.
Given the late 1980s and 1990s rallying laurels of the Toyota Supra, the aficionado actually came up with two versions of the machine: the first is a street car featuring a clean appearance, while the second adds the kind of aerodynamic elements and livery you'd expect to find on a racecar - you'll find the motorsport toy in the last Instagram post below.What about the chances of getting a new Celica in showrooms?
Alas, the answer to the question above involves the word "slim". You see, Toyota has already confirmed it will bring a second generation of the Toyobaru to life and there doesn't seem to be enough space between this and the new Supra for a Celica.
In fact, the new Supra's chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, has told AutoIndustriya that he would love to see the MR2 returning one day, mentioning Porsche's name in the conversation - given that Zuffenhause lost its expected compact sportscar when the VW Group-wide project (think: VW and Audi sister cars) was canceled earlier in the decade, we might just see the two companies teaming up to give the world a baby mid-engined sportscar.
Besides, Toyota will also be busy bringing the promised Gazoo Racing Super Sport to life, with the upcoming range-topper also set to take part in the new Le Mans Hypercar class.
Toyota Celica New Gen
Toyota Celica New Gen