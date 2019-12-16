autoevolution
 

Toyota Celica Revival Concept Shows Minimalist Design, Has a Racing Version

16 Dec 2019
The Celica name has been absent from Toyota's lineup for quite a while, but there was a time when this badge was one of the pillars the carmaker relied on - after all, both the Supra and the Camry are spin-offs that started out as versions of older Celica models. Interestingly, the rumors about a Celica revival haven't gone away, which is why I've brought along a rendering portraying such a contraption.
4 photos
Toyota Celica Revival Concept (rendering)Toyota Celica Revival Concept (rendering)Toyota Celica Revival Concept: Racing Version (rendering)
The pixel work we have here comes from Alexis Poncelet, a car design student who loves to dream big and inspire others along the way. The young gearhead has introduced a concept that clearly showcases the Celica DNA, with examples including the roof line, which reminds us of the final Mk VII model, as well as the flat rear deck (multiple generations, Mk VII included, have shown this feature).

Unlike many production designs we get nowadays, Mk V Supra included, the styling seen on this independent proposal is minimalist, while both the front and the rear fascias feature elaborate features, from the aero work to the way in which the light clusters are shaped.

Given the late 1980s and 1990s rallying laurels of the Toyota Supra, the aficionado actually came up with two versions of the machine: the first is a street car featuring a clean appearance, while the second adds the kind of aerodynamic elements and livery you'd expect to find on a racecar - you'll find the motorsport toy in the last Instagram post below.What about the chances of getting a new Celica in showrooms?
Alas, the answer to the question above involves the word "slim". You see, Toyota has already confirmed it will bring a second generation of the Toyobaru to life and there doesn't seem to be enough space between this and the new Supra for a Celica.

In fact, the new Supra's chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, has told AutoIndustriya that he would love to see the MR2 returning one day, mentioning Porsche's name in the conversation - given that Zuffenhause lost its expected compact sportscar when the VW Group-wide project (think: VW and Audi sister cars) was canceled earlier in the decade, we might just see the two companies teaming up to give the world a baby mid-engined sportscar.

Besides, Toyota will also be busy bringing the promised Gazoo Racing Super Sport to life, with the upcoming range-topper also set to take part in the new Le Mans Hypercar class.




