Toyota Camry TRD Drag Races RAV4 Prime, Decimation Follows

We've all had that one co-worker who thinks his Camry TRD is so fast it should be called a sports car. Drag racing him in an actual sports car is a bad idea because he'd just make excuses. But what if there was an unassuming yet extremely fast Toyota RAV4 to take him down in?
The Camry TRD is actually nice and it appeals to your inner child, much like a Civic Type R (obviously not on the same scale). TRD possesses the soul of a sedan that looks like a rental. It gives the Camry devilish wings, spoilers, and bright red skin.
Under the hood, we find the trusty 3.5-liter V6 Toyota engine making 301 horsepower. This also puts out 267 pound-feet of torque, and in a previous TFL drag race, we found out how that's not enough when you're racing a turbocharged Mazda6, but the RAV4 doesn't have any turbos.
So you've heard of the Prius Prime, the plug-in version of the hybrid sedan that giant screen. Well, this is the RAV4 Prime, and it's got more under the hood. With a 2.5-liter and a bunch of electric motors, this crossover is somehow able to produce 302 horsepower.
The good thing about the RAV4's system is that electric power is usually a lot better in a drag race. The advantage is heightened by the fact the race is shot at high elevation, where the air is thinner.
But enough of this jibber-jabber; it's time for drag racing. As we predicted, the all-paw traction and electric motors rocket the RAV4 Prime into the lead. Right about now, Toyota must be regretting not making plug-in cars sooner.
It's worth pointing out that the RAV4 doesn't have the fun handling or the curb appeal of the TRD. Starting at about $40,000, it's also noticeably more expensive, but that's normal for a battery-equipped car.
