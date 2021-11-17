Toyota bZ4X Will Arrive in the U.S Before the Nissan Ariya With 250-Mile Range

Ferdinand Porsche may have created hybrid cars with the Lohner-Porsche Mixed Hybrid in 1900, but Toyota made them popular with the Prius 97 years later. Under Carlos Ghosn’s helm, Nissan bet on a different solution in 2010: BEVs, with the Leaf. As reluctant as Toyota is regarding electric vehicles, it will deliver the bZ4X in the U.S. before Nissan can ship the Ariya, its most important car in years. Isn’t it ironic?

32 photos