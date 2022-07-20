Toyota and Partner Carmakers To Produce Electric Vans and Fuel Cell Trucks

The joint partnership involving Isuzu Motors Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT), Daihatsu Motor Corporation, and Suzuki Motor Corporation, will develop light-duty electric vans and fuel cell (FC) trucks for the mass-market.
The goal is to promote the use of electric and fuel cell trucks and introduce options of sustainability with the use of hydrogen.
Light-duty trucks are often used in the distribution of goods to supermarkets and convenient stores. These vehicles need to be equipped with refrigeration and freezing units, be able to travel long distances, have fast refueling capabilities, and be in service for extended hours on a daily basis.
The use of FC technology, which runs on high energy density hydrogen and has zero CO2 emissions while driving, is considered a favorable option to gas-powered, heavy emission vehicles.
Light-duty, small, delivery vehicles are unique to Japan's delivery network and account for almost 60% of the country's delivery vehicle fleet. Their size allows them to carry out deliveries in areas inaccessible by larger vehicles.
The carbon neutral project is said to be producing vehicles ready to fill this niche by early 2023.
Each company involved in the project brings it own expertise in designing, developing, and producing mini-vehicles used in commercial capacities. Dahaitsu and Suzuki will focus on small, electric commercial vans, while Isuzu and Hino will be responsible for the development of light-duty fuel cell trucks.
Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT), whose parent company is Toyota, will take the lead in planning the jointly developed mass-market light-duty FC electric trucks.
The project continues Toyota's pursuit of transforming into a mobility company developing connected, automated and electrified technologies. The world's largest carmaker (producing over 10 million cars each year) has committed to accelerating their electrification movement by planning to spend $13.5 billion (13.2 billion Euros) by 2030 on battery development and battery supply systems.
