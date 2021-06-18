5 Dealing With the Lack of Chips Deemed as Critical as Securing Food in Japan

Toyota and Mitsubishi Planning Chip Manufacturing Joint Venture with TSMC

The global chip crisis that the world is still struggling with has convinced industry giants it’s time to build inventory and find alternative ways to secure their orders. 32 photos



More specifically, it looks like TSMC wants to build a Japanese plant whose chip output would be prioritized for certain companies involved in the joint venture, with people familiar with the matter claiming



The joint venture could attract investments of over $14 billion, though, for the time being, it’s not exactly clear how much Toyota and Mitsubishi are willing to pour into this project.



The lack of semiconductors has hit global carmakers very hard, and it continues to affect their output as foundries still have a hard time aligning the production with the demand.



Earlier today, Subaru confirmed it would



But on the other hand, with a new plant in Japan, TSMC could become one of the largest chipmakers in the region, with sources with knowledge of the matter suggesting the company would focus not only on the car industry but also on home appliances and other tools.



