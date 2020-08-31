Toyota and Honda Working on Bus-Based Mobile Powerhouse

Our generation is no stranger to natural disasters. Fueled by the seemingly unstoppable climate change, the world threw at us over the past few years a great number of storms and other calamities, so big in size they broke all records.
And there seems there’s no stopping them, so instead of doing that, the world is trying to find way to live with/through them.
One of the biggest challenges in the wake of a storm is providing the needed electricity to people and rescue services. That’s an almost impossible task, given how high winds tend to obliterate the existing infrastructure.
Trying to lend a hand in the matter, two Japanese companies, Toyota and Honda, joined hands to create a mobile powerhouse that could be used to “in times of a disaster to support disaster response by supplying electricity in an affected area.”
The system is called Moving e, and is in fact a bus that packs a series of systems meant for energy generation, from hydrogen fuel cells (and the tanks to feed them) to portable, more conventional batteries to store the power: Moving e should be good for generating 454 kWh of power with a maximum output of 18 kW.
The powerhouse is meant to feed, through portable external power output devices and portable batteries, electrical appliances in the areas affected by outages. As a side note, the carmakers say the bus could also be used to supply power to events, once they get going once again.
Honda and Toyota announced this week they would begin testing the system, but did not provide any details on where, when or how.
“The two companies will verify the effectiveness of the Moving e mobile power generation / output system as a phase-free system through various uses by municipalities and businesses which fulfill the necessary conditions and are willing to cooperate with the testing,” the two say in a statement.
