Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition Joined By Highlander, Camry

Based on the SE trim level, the Camry Nightshade Edition adds blacked-out styling details such as the 18-inch wheels, spoiler, and window molding. The side mirror caps, shark fin antenna, and doors handles are also black, bringing the point home. Customers who don’t wish their sedan in Midnight Black Metallic can also choose between Celestial Silver and Super White, two colors that complement the Nightshade Edition like a hand in glove.The Highlander in limited-edition flavor, on the other hand, will go on sale in January 2019. Only 5,000 examples will ever be made, coming in Midnight Black Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Salsa Red Pearl, or Blizzard Pearl. The mid-size crossover utility vehicle also starts off the SE trim level, adding 19-inch wheels in black with black lug nuts, smoked headlights and fog lamps, and black badging on the tailgate.Both models come on the heels of the 4Runner Nightshade Edition announced one month ago, which is based on the luxed-up Limited trim level. The body-on-framemore or less mirrors the color palette of the other two special editions, being offered in Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Blizzard Pearl.As far as pricing is concerned, the cheapest Camry in the United States starts at $23,845 and comes with a lot of standard equipment from the get-go. The Highlander for the 2019 model year levels up to $31,330, and the 4Runner is the most expensive of the lot at $34,910. Regarding the latter, the Nightshade Edition retails at $47,000.Curiously enough, only the 4Runner isn’t available with a hybrid option. Curiouser still, the 4Runner also happens to be the oldest of the bunch, coming out in 2009 for the 2010 model year. But on the upside, the body-on-frame vehicle architecture makes the truck-based SUV extremely capable off the beaten track.