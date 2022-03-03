Towing Problems Raise Concerns in NASCAR

It seems tow trucks are NASCAR's "Next Gen" cars' best friends for this season. Almost every time you see them together on the race track.
The "Next Gen" cars are undoubtedly fascinating and promising when it comes to racing dynamics, but they have issues too. Arguably the most significant problem is that they sits low to the ground, and combined with the larger wheels, there's no room for an inner liner.
This has allowed drivers to drive back to the pits on flat tires. Once the tires are flat, the cars resting on the bottom will damage aerodynamic components. In layman terms, when the aerodynamics are destroyed, the best thing you can do as a racing driver is to grab a burger with fries and beer and relax.
After last weekend's race at Auto Club Speedway, motorsport experts said that safety issues could appear when cars are being towed back to the pits. Drivers might try to go through accidents instead of spinning to avoid them and risk having flat tires, which would cause them to lose laps waiting for a tow truck.
Of course, NASCAR is working for a way to resolve this unforeseen problem, but for now, series officials will have drivers stay in their cars and get towed to pit road this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
American professional stock car racing driver Joey Logano came up with an idea after the Daytona 500 race in order to help the officials with a decision. "We must always have a AAA truck that goes out on the racetrack when automobiles spin out and have flat tires … they usually change your tires proper there on the racetrack, so you will get to pit highway, as an alternative of making an attempt to hook it to a tow truck and dragging every part off the underside of the car or pushing me," said Logano at the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
For new racing cars problems are not uncommon, but if safety issues represent a concern, then solutions need to be found fast, before a driver could be hurt in an accident.
This has allowed drivers to drive back to the pits on flat tires. Once the tires are flat, the cars resting on the bottom will damage aerodynamic components. In layman terms, when the aerodynamics are destroyed, the best thing you can do as a racing driver is to grab a burger with fries and beer and relax.
After last weekend's race at Auto Club Speedway, motorsport experts said that safety issues could appear when cars are being towed back to the pits. Drivers might try to go through accidents instead of spinning to avoid them and risk having flat tires, which would cause them to lose laps waiting for a tow truck.
Of course, NASCAR is working for a way to resolve this unforeseen problem, but for now, series officials will have drivers stay in their cars and get towed to pit road this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
American professional stock car racing driver Joey Logano came up with an idea after the Daytona 500 race in order to help the officials with a decision. "We must always have a AAA truck that goes out on the racetrack when automobiles spin out and have flat tires … they usually change your tires proper there on the racetrack, so you will get to pit highway, as an alternative of making an attempt to hook it to a tow truck and dragging every part off the underside of the car or pushing me," said Logano at the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
For new racing cars problems are not uncommon, but if safety issues represent a concern, then solutions need to be found fast, before a driver could be hurt in an accident.