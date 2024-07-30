Tow Truck Pushes and Pulls Two Cadillacs at the Same Time in Irresponsible Show of Force

If you think you have seen it all in terms of towing, wait, there is more! A Ford Super Duty tow truck was seen pushing and pulling two Cadillac sedans at the same time without breaking a sweat while doing 65 mph on the highway!
Someone passing by the strange trio on the highway caught everything on video. The footage uploaded to YouTube shows the Ford Super Duty reportedly driving at around 65 mph (105 kph). So far, so good. But it is not just the Ford driving on its own. While rolling at high speed, it also pushes and pulls two vehicles in an incredible and terribly hazardous show of force.
The bizarre assembly was seen on Interstate 35 in Dallas, Texas. The Ford tows a silver Cadillac DTS sedan, which weighs approximately 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms). However, the Ford doesn't really pull that much, because the Caddy has its front wheels in the air and its rear wheels on the ground, so that helps. That is obviously doable. But that is not all.
As the driver filming the scene advances, we also get to see a Cadillac DeVille in front of the Ford being pushed by it. It looks like an eighth-generation sedan. The model that General Motors rolled off the production line between 2000 and 2005 also weighs around 4,000 pounds.
However, there is nothing that seems to attach the DeVille to the Ford (hopefully, we are wrong!), and it looks like the truck is just pushing the sedan down the highway with its bumper. The video doesn't show a clear picture of the interior of the DeVille, but it looks like there is someone in the driver's seat of the car, as pointed out by GMAuthority.
So we are looking at a Ford Super Duty moving a total of 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms) in the shape of two four-door sedans, on the highway, at high speed, without breaking a sweat.
The video also shows exactly what the pickup truck's mission is. A script on the front passenger door reads, "We buy junk cars," and another one on the edge of the load bed reads, "Not for hire." So it is obvious that those Cadillacs are either coming from a junkyard or going to one.
Back in December, we reported about a Tesla Model Y towing a 53-foot trailer and driving at low speed with hazard lights on IN Harlingen, Texas. The driver eventually abandoned both the car and semi-trailer near a gas station in Texas. Authorities impounded them after the stunt on public roads.
Six years ago, a Model X came to the rescue of a huge Volvo Semi stuck in the snow. The electric crossover pulled it uphill on a snow-covered road, somewhere in the Italian Alps. The truck was reportedly improperly equipped and had lost traction on the slippery road.
The bizarre assembly was seen on Interstate 35 in Dallas, Texas. The Ford tows a silver Cadillac DTS sedan, which weighs approximately 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms). However, the Ford doesn't really pull that much, because the Caddy has its front wheels in the air and its rear wheels on the ground, so that helps. That is obviously doable. But that is not all.
As the driver filming the scene advances, we also get to see a Cadillac DeVille in front of the Ford being pushed by it. It looks like an eighth-generation sedan. The model that General Motors rolled off the production line between 2000 and 2005 also weighs around 4,000 pounds.
However, there is nothing that seems to attach the DeVille to the Ford (hopefully, we are wrong!), and it looks like the truck is just pushing the sedan down the highway with its bumper. The video doesn't show a clear picture of the interior of the DeVille, but it looks like there is someone in the driver's seat of the car, as pointed out by GMAuthority.
We can't figure out if this way, the maneuver is more dangerous because the Super Duty might end up stepping over the Caddy, putting the person on board at risk, or safer because someone might assist with the steering.
So we are looking at a Ford Super Duty moving a total of 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms) in the shape of two four-door sedans, on the highway, at high speed, without breaking a sweat.
The video also shows exactly what the pickup truck's mission is. A script on the front passenger door reads, "We buy junk cars," and another one on the edge of the load bed reads, "Not for hire." So it is obvious that those Cadillacs are either coming from a junkyard or going to one.
Strange towing situationsWe have seen strange towing assembles before. Earlier this month, we showed a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a massive semi with tandem trailers, fully loaded with logs. The super-pickup truck was seen proving its capabilities in William Lake, British Columbia, Canada.
Back in December, we reported about a Tesla Model Y towing a 53-foot trailer and driving at low speed with hazard lights on IN Harlingen, Texas. The driver eventually abandoned both the car and semi-trailer near a gas station in Texas. Authorities impounded them after the stunt on public roads.
Six years ago, a Model X came to the rescue of a huge Volvo Semi stuck in the snow. The electric crossover pulled it uphill on a snow-covered road, somewhere in the Italian Alps. The truck was reportedly improperly equipped and had lost traction on the slippery road.