Tough Education Choices Have the Torsus Praetorian School Bus Off-Road Antidote

Folks dwelling in large and very crowded cities might be in the habit of dreading the daily school trip for various reasons, but we have a feeling they would immediately change their opinion after just one trip in the new Torsus Praetorian School Bus. The customary yellow rig is intended for the “most challenging school runs in the harshest environments around the world.” And we have a feeling they mean rock crawling, huge snows, and treacherous mountain passes... not the 16-lane boulevard gridlock!

