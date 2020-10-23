Tough Education Choices Have the Torsus Praetorian School Bus Off-Road Antidote

Folks dwelling in large and very crowded cities might be in the habit of dreading the daily school trip for various reasons, but we have a feeling they would immediately change their opinion after just one trip in the new Torsus Praetorian School Bus. The customary yellow rig is intended for the “most challenging school runs in the harshest environments around the world.” And we have a feeling they mean rock crawling, huge snows, and treacherous mountain passes... not the 16-lane boulevard gridlock!
The company that brought us the Praetorian – aka the world’s first series-produced 4x4 off-road bus – and then its smaller counterpart the Terrastorm (a mini-bus that allows up to 20 people to share the same adventure), is now taking care of the most important element in our lives – aka the little ones.
It has announced the availability of “the most extreme school bus in the world,” a Praetorian dressed up in the customary yellow attire that can reach even the most inhospitable parts of the world with 35 children on board.
The specialty version takes most of the standard features from the Praetorian, such as the uprated heavy-duty MAN chassis, engine, and engines. It adds the same upgrades - huge ground clearance, 4x4 drive for extreme capabilities irrespective of road conditions, and more.
Then it wraps everything in a special package that not only includes the classic School Bus look, but also adds unique elements such as new seats with a match / science design and polymer protective coating. Additionally, the special edition comes with Michelin off-road tires and coating protection on certain body elements.
“The Praetorian by Torsus is made to be adaptable and versatile, so naturally we are looking at other ways the bus can be used. The school bus was one of the first ideas we had, as the Praetorian is a safe and solid vehicle that we know can keep its occupants protected in even the most testing of conditions. Wherever in the world customers might need a school bus solution for safely and efficiently driving on testing terrain, the Praetorian School Bus is an option that will deliver every time,” explains Vakhtang Dzhukashvili, the company’s CEO.
Naturally, this is not the only derivative for the Praetorian on offer from Torsus, as the tough bus can be remastered in no less than 15 different configurations, from the base empty shell (153,000 euros / $181k) to the most luxurious means of transportation (Barkhan - €200k) or the €368k Expedition.
