Tough but Stealthy Safari Gunbus Tank Was Made for the Best Hunting Parties Ever

One of the funny things about living in times of peace is that military vehicles can be seen as something harmless and entertaining, and used for purely fun activities. It’s no surprise that tanks continue to fascinate us and will keep their charm for generations to come.
Some people insist on hiding ones illegally in their garage and others purchase them from auctions, but there’s another option available. Somebody created a bunch of custom tanks for renting, and it turned into a booming business. One of them is the CVRT Safari Gunbus.
Nick’s passion turned business gained worldwide notoriety when the Tank Limo was featured on several TV shows, including Top Gear. The idea of arriving at prom or your own wedding on a giant tank conquered a lot of people’s hearts and became a massive hit.
The famous Tank Limo claims to be the world’s only stretched tracked vehicle, which was actually created by putting together two former British Army FV432 APCs and a two-man turret from a FV432.
Let’s face it, no wheeled vehicle can compare to a tank when it comes to tackling challenging conditions. Also, despite its massive build, the Safari Gunbus is presented as having surprisingly light ground pressure, leaving hardly any marks even when turning.
Nick built the Safari from an ex British army CVRT Sultan that had only 600 hours of use at the time of the conversion. The FV105 Sultan is a command and control vehicle based on a CVRT (Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance Tracked) platform. According to the Northfolk Tank Museum, the FV105 was introduced at the beginning of the 1970s, as a replacement for the Saracen Command Vehicle, with better agility and speed. Compared to other CVRT vehicles, the FV105 was designed with a higher roof, for more room inside.
The original tank used for the Safari weighed 8,346 kg (18,400 lbs) and was powered by a 190 HP Cummins BTA 5.9 diesel engine that could reach a maximum speed of 80 kph (49.7 mph). During the conversion process, the tank lost around three tons of its weight, so the actual speed and acceleration of the Safari have increased.
vehicles. Plus, for those times when you want to go hunting at night, the Safari features a military grade driver’s night vision system, so that it can be driven without the lights on.
All in all, the Safari Gunbus is so thrilling that even someone who isn’t passionate about hunting might want to join the party – “If your wife’s not keen on coming shooting, maybe she could be persuaded if she got to drive the Safari”, says Nick.
The Tanks-Alot range of custom tanks even includes a Tank Hearse that’s become a popular choice for funerals. Apart from renting military vehicles, the company also organizes fun events, such as “stag parties” (bachelor parties), where the future groom gets to run over a car with a tank. It seems like the possibilities are endless, when you’ve got a tank at your disposal.
