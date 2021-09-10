autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 
Tough but Stealthy Safari Gunbus Tank Was Made for the Best Hunting Parties Ever
There are plenty of off-road vehicles and side-by-side options out there, for hunting aficionados. But, as tough and capable as they may be, they simply can’t compare to a tank. A real tank, with a military career behind it, which is now ready to take groups of buddies on “hunting parties”.

Tough but Stealthy Safari Gunbus Tank Was Made for the Best Hunting Parties Ever

Home > News > Coverstory
10 Sep 2021, 23:36 UTC ·
Safari GunbusSafari GunbusSafari GunbusSafari GunbusSafari GunbusSafari GunbusSafari GunbusSafari GunbusStag PartyStag PartyTank HearseTank HearseTank Limo
One of the funny things about living in times of peace is that military vehicles can be seen as something harmless and entertaining, and used for purely fun activities. It’s no surprise that tanks continue to fascinate us and will keep their charm for generations to come.

Some people insist on hiding ones illegally in their garage and others purchase them from auctions, but there’s another option available. Somebody created a bunch of custom tanks for renting, and it turned into a booming business. One of them is the CVRT Safari Gunbus.

How does a military farm sound like? That’s what Nick Mead owns, in Helmdon, Northamptonshire, around 2-hour away from London. For more than 25 years, Nick has been expanding his collection of tanks and other types of military vehicles, which has now grown to over 200, making it the largest collection of this kind in the UK. But it’s more than just a collection, it’s a successful rental business, aptly-called Tanks-Alot.

Nick’s passion turned business gained worldwide notoriety when the Tank Limo was featured on several TV shows, including Top Gear. The idea of arriving at prom or your own wedding on a giant tank conquered a lot of people’s hearts and became a massive hit.

The famous Tank Limo claims to be the world’s only stretched tracked vehicle, which was actually created by putting together two former British Army FV432 APCs and a two-man turret from a FV432.

Unlike the Limo, the Safari Gunbus was mainly intended for hunting. One of the best things about it is that you can take your entire crew on a hunting party, because there’s plenty of room for 12 passengers. The other major advantage boasted by this unusual hunting tank is its ability to handle difficult terrain.

Let’s face it, no wheeled vehicle can compare to a tank when it comes to tackling challenging conditions. Also, despite its massive build, the Safari Gunbus is presented as having surprisingly light ground pressure, leaving hardly any marks even when turning.

Nick built the Safari from an ex British army CVRT Sultan that had only 600 hours of use at the time of the conversion. The FV105 Sultan is a command and control vehicle based on a CVRT (Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance Tracked) platform. According to the Northfolk Tank Museum, the FV105 was introduced at the beginning of the 1970s, as a replacement for the Saracen Command Vehicle, with better agility and speed. Compared to other CVRT vehicles, the FV105 was designed with a higher roof, for more room inside.

The original tank used for the Safari weighed 8,346 kg (18,400 lbs) and was powered by a 190 HP Cummins BTA 5.9 diesel engine that could reach a maximum speed of 80 kph (49.7 mph). During the conversion process, the tank lost around three tons of its weight, so the actual speed and acceleration of the Safari have increased.

In order to adapt it for hunting trips, Nick also fit the Safari with a soft top with windows and roll up sides, made by a company that makes similar tops for the Ministry of Defense vehicles. Plus, for those times when you want to go hunting at night, the Safari features a military grade driver’s night vision system, so that it can be driven without the lights on.

All in all, the Safari Gunbus is so thrilling that even someone who isn’t passionate about hunting might want to join the party – “If your wife’s not keen on coming shooting, maybe she could be persuaded if she got to drive the Safari”, says Nick.

The Tanks-Alot range of custom tanks even includes a Tank Hearse that’s become a popular choice for funerals. Apart from renting military vehicles, the company also organizes fun events, such as “stag parties” (bachelor parties), where the future groom gets to run over a car with a tank. It seems like the possibilities are endless, when you’ve got a tank at your disposal.



Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
tank hunting off-road Tanks-Alot CVRT Safari Gunbus Tank Limo military WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories