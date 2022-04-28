Tornado-Damaged C8 Corvettes Were Sold for Parts, You'll Find Them All Over eBay

Last December, a tornado hit south-central Kentucky, and the Bowling Green assembly plant took a heavy hit. The roof caught fire, allowing the water to enter and damage the cars on the production line below. Although they looked perfectly fine, GM decided to scrap them, saddening a lot of people. It turns out, the damaged cars made it to the afterlife, as a lot of C8 Corvette parts are now on eBay.

7 photos