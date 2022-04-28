Tornado-Damaged C8 Corvettes Were Sold for Parts, You'll Find Them All Over eBay

Last December, a tornado hit south-central Kentucky, and the Bowling Green assembly plant took a heavy hit. The roof caught fire, allowing the water to enter and damage the cars on the production line below. Although they looked perfectly fine, GM decided to scrap them, saddening a lot of people. It turns out, the damaged cars made it to the afterlife, as a lot of C8 Corvette parts are now on eBay.
Seeing how 122 Chevrolet Corvettes would not get into the hands of their owners was such a sad story last December, following the tornado that hit the assembly plant. The situation was made worse by the fact that the Bowling Green plant where the Corvette is assembled faced repeated production glitches. This led to huge delays in deliveries, so 122 cars was a tremendous loss, as they had to be rebuilt.
Soon after the incident, we have seen the damaged Vettes sitting in the factory yard and we got even sadder. Supposedly, those were supposed to be crushed, as Chevrolet did not want to take any risk with the damaged parts. The unlucky Vettes were marked with an “X” spray-painted on the windshield, probably designating the cars for destruction. Later, some of them were spotted on the back of a trailer, heading toward Cleveland in Ohio. End of story. Or so it seemed.
According to CorvetteBloger.com, the parts started to pop up on eBay in various auctions. Coincidentally, the seller is a dismantling business in Ohio. Some parts even include the VIN of the car they were part of. Searching through the website we’ve found pictures of the C8 Corvettes partly dismantled, with the familiar X sign on the windshield. It’s a clear indication that those are the cars damaged in the Bowling Green incident.
To be sure, there is nothing wrong that the Corvettes damaged in December are sold for parts. We know there is a shortage of parts and people who need to make repairs have a difficult time finding the required components. Now, they have another source to consider, speeding up the repairs. They might even come cheaper than ordering them from GM.
Soon after the incident, we have seen the damaged Vettes sitting in the factory yard and we got even sadder. Supposedly, those were supposed to be crushed, as Chevrolet did not want to take any risk with the damaged parts. The unlucky Vettes were marked with an “X” spray-painted on the windshield, probably designating the cars for destruction. Later, some of them were spotted on the back of a trailer, heading toward Cleveland in Ohio. End of story. Or so it seemed.
According to CorvetteBloger.com, the parts started to pop up on eBay in various auctions. Coincidentally, the seller is a dismantling business in Ohio. Some parts even include the VIN of the car they were part of. Searching through the website we’ve found pictures of the C8 Corvettes partly dismantled, with the familiar X sign on the windshield. It’s a clear indication that those are the cars damaged in the Bowling Green incident.
To be sure, there is nothing wrong that the Corvettes damaged in December are sold for parts. We know there is a shortage of parts and people who need to make repairs have a difficult time finding the required components. Now, they have another source to consider, speeding up the repairs. They might even come cheaper than ordering them from GM.