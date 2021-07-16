Torch Red Corvette Stingray Convertible on Display in Chi-Town Looking Expensive

The C8 Corvette Stingray is one seriously in-demand automobile. It’s been reported that markups for 2021 models can be as high as $100,000 and that some buyers are being forced to wait until next year in order to have their car delivered.
Prices are also up for the new 2022 model year version, which now starts from $62,195 if you’re happy with the entry-level 1LT Coupe spec, or $69,695 if you want the same spec but as a convertible. Speaking of which, the C8 Vette that recently made its way to the 2021 Chicago Auto Show is a Stingray Convertible and by the looks of things, it’s far from entry-level.
On display next to the car is a glass casing where you can see all the colors available on 2022 model year cars, among them Amplify Orange, Accelerate Yellow and Rapid Blue, all new.
Aside from its shiny Torch Red exterior, which looks amazing underneath artificial lighting, this Vette appears to feature either the 2LT or 3LT trim (hard to tell without a proper look inside). Those wheels aren’t standard either and a quick glance towards the rear reveals the presence of the Z51 rear spoiler, which is of course included in the Z51 package.
Powering the Kentucky-built convertible is a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine (derived from the C7 Stingray’s LT1 unit), producing 490 hp (497 ps) and 465 lb-ft (630 nm) of torque. Everything goes to the rear wheels via GM’s eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, and in a straight line, you can take this car from zero to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, according to Chevy.
Is this the absolute best C8 Vette that Chevrolet could have brought to a car show? Definitely not. It’s missing tons of sporty accessories. However, it does have a nice spec, plus a contrasting red/black aesthetic that many should find very appealing.
