Topless Ferrari 296 GTS Breaks Cover With 818 HP and a Sub 3-Second 0-60 Time

If you’re already a fan of the Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid supercar and you also love convertibles, then Maranello’s latest mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta spider might be the perfect car for you. It’s called the 296 GTS, naturally, and it packs just as much power as its fixed-roof sibling.
Visually, the GTS retains the GTB’s main characteristics, while adding the retractable hard top. There are other differences too, like how on the 296 GTB the engine bay is completely horizontal, featuring two flying buttresses as a nod to the 250 Le Mans archetype, whereas the 296 GTS’ rear end is a little more unique.
Folding the roof, meanwhile, takes just 14 seconds, and you can do it while the vehicle is in motion (at speeds of up to 30 mph / 45 kph).
Buyers can subsequently opt for the Assetto Fiorano package, which adds special GT racing-derived adjustable shock absorbers, high downforce carbon fiber appendages on the front bumper (for an additional 10 kg of downforce), plus various other carbon fiber bits and pieces. You also get a hammer motif that stretches from the hood all the way down to the rear spoiler, resulting in a more exclusive appearance.
Of course, this car is ultimately all about performance, and that’s where the 3.0-liter twin turbo V6 hybrid engine comes in. On its own, it produces 663 hp, but together with the electric motor, peak output becomes an impressive 818 hp (830 ps) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque.
DCT gearbox.
In terms of aero, the LaFerrari-inspired active rear spoiler helps to generate the equivalent of 793 lbs (360 kg) of downforce at 155 mph (250 kph), but you’ll need the previously mentioned Assetto Fiorano package in order to have access to this high-downforce configuration.
Overall, the 296 GTS boasts a dry weight of just 3,395 lbs (1,540 kg), which means it’s heavier than the 296 GTB by just 154 lbs (70 kg).
