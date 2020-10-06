Top Gear Reviews Tesla Model 3 Against Volvo S60, BMW 3 Series

It’s been 5 years since the infamous punch-up that has seen Top Gear change dramatically, and despite the mixed reception for the presenting team, the show continues to air with Chris Harris, Andrew Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness at the helm. In the latest episode of Top Gear, the three amigos set out to find the best company car on sale today in the United Kingdom by means of a three-way test.

