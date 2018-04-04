autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Top Gear Dunsfold Test Track Will Be Demolished to Make Room for Housing Project

4 Apr 2018, 6:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember when Top Gear was presented by three lads? You know, the most viewed factual TV program in the world, made possible by the combined efforts of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and producer Andy Wilman? It’s these guys that came up with the idea to use the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey as the Top Gear test track, but that was 2002 and this is 2018.
6 photos
Top Gear test track at Dunsfold AerodromeTop Gear Track ExperienceTop Gear Track ExperienceTop Gear Track ExperienceTop Gear Track Experience
With Series 23 of the popular car show, the Dunsfold Aerodrome received a rallycross circuit alongside it and the studio also went through a minor redesign. To date, the hosting line-up and guests still use the 1.75-mile (2.82-kilometer) track with 12 corners, but things will change from here on in.

But first, let’s get a couple of things straight. British Aerospace successor BAE Systems sold the aerodrome to The Rutland Group in 2002, thus forming Dunsfold Park Ltd. Four years later, the owners of the aerodrome and park proposed the construction of a 2,600-home settlement on the site. After a handful of refusals, the planning permission was granted in late 2016.

Here’s how things are coming along: “planning application to build 1,800 new homes at Dunsfold Aerodrome was approved by the Secretary of State.” Chief executive Jim McAllister argues that “this is a very positive decision” and that he’s looking forward “to working with Waverley Borough Council and the local community to progress the detail in due course.”

There’s collateral damage to be mentioned, however, and that is the demolishing of the aerodrome’s infrastructure, including the test track. As fans of Top Gear – both old and new – we’re saddened by this development.

Opposition groups such as Protect Our Waverley are disappointed in the Secretary of State’s decision, arguing that Dunsfold isn’t the right place for affordable housing and new businesses. The most telling argument is the added strain on the A281, which is busy as is during rush-hour traffic.

Top Gear dunsfold test track UK
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Latest car models:
CADILLAC XT4CADILLAC XT4 Medium SUVKIA Sorento (US)KIA Sorento (US) Medium SUVMASERATI Levante TrofeoMASERATI Levante Trofeo Medium SUVACURA MDX A-SpecACURA MDX A-Spec Medium SUVACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 