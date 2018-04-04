Top Gear Dunsfold Test Track Will Be Demolished to Make Room for Housing Project

Remember when Top Gear was presented by three lads? You know, the most viewed factual TV program in the world, made possible by the combined efforts of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and producer Andy Wilman? It’s these guys that came up with the idea to use the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey as the Top Gear test track, but that was 2002 and this is 2018.
With Series 23 of the popular car show, the Dunsfold Aerodrome received a rallycross circuit alongside it and the studio also went through a minor redesign. To date, the hosting line-up and guests still use the 1.75-mile (2.82-kilometer) track with 12 corners, but things will change from here on in.
But first, let’s get a couple of things straight. British Aerospace successor BAE Systems sold the aerodrome to The Rutland Group in 2002, thus forming Dunsfold Park Ltd. Four years later, the owners of the aerodrome and park proposed the construction of a 2,600-home settlement on the site. After a handful of refusals, the planning permission was granted in late 2016.
Here’s how things are coming along: “planning application to build 1,800 new homes at Dunsfold Aerodrome was approved by the Secretary of State.” Chief executive Jim McAllister argues that “this is a very positive decision” and that he’s looking forward “to working with Waverley Borough Council and the local community to progress the detail in due course.”
There’s collateral damage to be mentioned, however, and that is the demolishing of the aerodrome’s infrastructure, including the test track. As fans of Top Gear – both old and new – we’re saddened by this development.
Opposition groups such as Protect Our Waverley are disappointed in the Secretary of State’s decision, arguing that Dunsfold isn’t the right place for affordable housing and new businesses. The most telling argument is the added strain on the A281, which is busy as is during rush-hour traffic.
