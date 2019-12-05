Top Gear Awards Hot Hatch of the Year Title to Ford Focus ST

Based on the C2 vehicle architecture of the Kuga and Escape, the all-new Focus that America doesn’t get isn’t available in RS flavor yet. The ST is the highest-performing model available for the time being, and Top Gear appears to like the EcoBoost-engined hot hatchback a lot.
“The Focus ST has no vices. No weaknesses. No chinks in its armour,” is how the British magazine describes the Focus ST. Thing is, was Top Gear right to award the Hot Hatch of the Year title to the FoST?
First things first, let’s go through a few properly hot hatchbacks that were launched in 2019. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ stands out with approximately 420 horsepower from 2.0 liters of displacement, but it’s too expensive and too show-offy for most people. The i30 N Project C from Hyundai promises superlative handling, yet it’s too limited to qualify as well.
695 70° Anniversario Edition is the name of the latest Abarth. Aside from the crazy aero and popping sports exhaust, those who plan on dailying this car should also put the orthopedic doctor on speed dial. The extremely short wheelbase and ridiculously stiff dampers are to blame.
Last, but certainly not least, how about that crazy Renault Megane RS that costs almost as much as the BMW M2 Competition? Limited to 32 examples in the United Kingdom and starting at £ 72,140, we can’t make a case for the Trophy-R either although it sure is a thrilling car.
Now that the most obvious contenders are out of our way, the truth is that Top Gear is right. As an all-arounder that you can daily and drive like a mad man on a B-road, the FoST ticks pretty much every box.
Actually, not all of them because Ford of Europe once again made a case for a diesel option that defeats the purpose of a sporty car altogether. Be it the five-door hatchback or family-friendly wagon, the Focus ST with the EcoBoost develops 280 PS (276 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 rpm. In the real world, those figures are more than enough to get your kicks from behind the wheel, every day and in every scenario.As for the other winners in Top Gear’s list, these are:
- the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ as Physics Lesson of the Year
- Audi RS6 Avant as Family Car of the Year
- Bentley Flying Spur as Luxury Car of the Year
- Shelby GT500 as Muscle Car of the Year
- Lamborghini Sterrato as Off-Roader of the Year (technically it shouldn’t have made the list because it’s not a production car)
- Renault Megane RS Trophy-R as Performance Car of the Year
- Porsche 935 as Racecar of the Year
- Tesla Model 3 as Saloon (a.k.a. sedan) of the Year
- Porsche Taycan as Game Changer of the Year (really, Top Gear?)
- and Renault Zoe as City Car of the Year
Renault has also been crowned Manufacturer of the Year, but heaven only knows what the Brits were thinking. Pretty random, don’t you think?
First things first, let’s go through a few properly hot hatchbacks that were launched in 2019. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ stands out with approximately 420 horsepower from 2.0 liters of displacement, but it’s too expensive and too show-offy for most people. The i30 N Project C from Hyundai promises superlative handling, yet it’s too limited to qualify as well.
695 70° Anniversario Edition is the name of the latest Abarth. Aside from the crazy aero and popping sports exhaust, those who plan on dailying this car should also put the orthopedic doctor on speed dial. The extremely short wheelbase and ridiculously stiff dampers are to blame.
Last, but certainly not least, how about that crazy Renault Megane RS that costs almost as much as the BMW M2 Competition? Limited to 32 examples in the United Kingdom and starting at £ 72,140, we can’t make a case for the Trophy-R either although it sure is a thrilling car.
Now that the most obvious contenders are out of our way, the truth is that Top Gear is right. As an all-arounder that you can daily and drive like a mad man on a B-road, the FoST ticks pretty much every box.
Actually, not all of them because Ford of Europe once again made a case for a diesel option that defeats the purpose of a sporty car altogether. Be it the five-door hatchback or family-friendly wagon, the Focus ST with the EcoBoost develops 280 PS (276 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 rpm. In the real world, those figures are more than enough to get your kicks from behind the wheel, every day and in every scenario.As for the other winners in Top Gear’s list, these are:
- the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ as Physics Lesson of the Year
- Audi RS6 Avant as Family Car of the Year
- Bentley Flying Spur as Luxury Car of the Year
- Shelby GT500 as Muscle Car of the Year
- Lamborghini Sterrato as Off-Roader of the Year (technically it shouldn’t have made the list because it’s not a production car)
- Renault Megane RS Trophy-R as Performance Car of the Year
- Porsche 935 as Racecar of the Year
- Tesla Model 3 as Saloon (a.k.a. sedan) of the Year
- Porsche Taycan as Game Changer of the Year (really, Top Gear?)
- and Renault Zoe as City Car of the Year
Renault has also been crowned Manufacturer of the Year, but heaven only knows what the Brits were thinking. Pretty random, don’t you think?