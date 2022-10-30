Top Fuel Dragsters Light Up the Las Vegas Strip Throttling to Over 332 MPH

The gambling mecca of Las Vegas is hosting the NHRA Nevada Nationals this weekend and to eliminate any confusion; they are not running a dragstrip down the famed Las Vegas Strip.
Just North of the city near Nellis Air Force Base sits the other strip known as the The Strip at Las Motor Speedway. The 1000-foot run (304.8 meter) strip has developed a reputation for racers producing unbelievable and consistent speeds throughout the four top NHRA divisions.
Saturday's battle during Top Fuel qualifying only served to bolster that reputation. However, none of the top seven drivers who all ran in the 3.6-second range could topple Brittany Force in her Monster Energy dragster. Her impressive run of 3.665 seconds from Friday's session held up despite the mighty efforts of the loaded field.
Force teammate Austin Prock who sits down in seventh place in the standings, came the closest posting a 3.685-second run to play spoiler, finishing ahead of points leader Justin Ashley. The top qualifying spot means that second-place Force is now just 73 points behind Ashley and earned a bye in the elimination round which will add 20 points to her weekend.
What can we continue to say about Pro Stock darling Erica Enders who is in pursuit of yet another championship? After finishing second on Friday behind Aaron Stanfield, she posted a 6.579-second run in her Melling/Elite Camaro to take the top spot for the sixth time this year followed by Stanfield.
Enders is enjoying the best season of her career and seems to be a lock to secure a fifth championship before the finale in Pomona.
Robert Hight also seems to be on a high as he followed up his first-place run on Friday with the top spot on Saturday to boot. Hight, the points leader, was also able to more room between his Auto Club Camaro SS and second-place Ron Capps. Capps' sixth-place qualifying enabled Hight to stretch what was a 10-point lead, into a 21-point margin heading into eliminations.
Five-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Mike Smith looks to be on his way to a sixth championship as he took the top spot followed by Angelle Sampey. Going into the weekend Smith held a 51-point lead over second-place Joey Gladstone who could only muster a sixth-place qualifying spot.
Sunday has shaped up to be another nail biter in the NHRA and we could see a couple of champions crowned.
Saturday's battle during Top Fuel qualifying only served to bolster that reputation. However, none of the top seven drivers who all ran in the 3.6-second range could topple Brittany Force in her Monster Energy dragster. Her impressive run of 3.665 seconds from Friday's session held up despite the mighty efforts of the loaded field.
Force teammate Austin Prock who sits down in seventh place in the standings, came the closest posting a 3.685-second run to play spoiler, finishing ahead of points leader Justin Ashley. The top qualifying spot means that second-place Force is now just 73 points behind Ashley and earned a bye in the elimination round which will add 20 points to her weekend.
What can we continue to say about Pro Stock darling Erica Enders who is in pursuit of yet another championship? After finishing second on Friday behind Aaron Stanfield, she posted a 6.579-second run in her Melling/Elite Camaro to take the top spot for the sixth time this year followed by Stanfield.
Enders is enjoying the best season of her career and seems to be a lock to secure a fifth championship before the finale in Pomona.
Robert Hight also seems to be on a high as he followed up his first-place run on Friday with the top spot on Saturday to boot. Hight, the points leader, was also able to more room between his Auto Club Camaro SS and second-place Ron Capps. Capps' sixth-place qualifying enabled Hight to stretch what was a 10-point lead, into a 21-point margin heading into eliminations.
Five-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Mike Smith looks to be on his way to a sixth championship as he took the top spot followed by Angelle Sampey. Going into the weekend Smith held a 51-point lead over second-place Joey Gladstone who could only muster a sixth-place qualifying spot.
Sunday has shaped up to be another nail biter in the NHRA and we could see a couple of champions crowned.