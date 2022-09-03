Top Fuel Callout Is a Chance To Humiliate Your Rival at 300 Mph

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals always packs something special and this Labor Day weekend Indianapolis event is no different for the 'Big Go'.
What began earlier this year in Gainesville, the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will culminate on Saturday before eliminations begin for the U.S. Nationals on Monday.
Those still standing are points leader Brittany Force, Mike Salinas, Steve Torrance, and Justin Ashley.
At this point, it all comes down to three races. Whichever driver can register two wins earns the distinction of winning the Pep Boys All-Star Callout.
Force earned the opportunity to call out her opponent for Saturday as a result of posting the fastest time in the first round back in March. She chose to match her Monster Energy dragster against rival and runner-up in the standings Mike Salinas and his Scrappers Racing dragster.
By default, the other semi-final will pit Capco Racing's Steve Torraence against Justin Ashley and his Phillips Connect Vita C Shot dragster.
The format calls for the two winners to meet to determine the overall winner.
For her part, Force knows all too well of the parity among the competitors across the entire Top Fuel filed but, when it comes to this special event, it offers the opportunity of making a statement that she is leading the championship points race for a reason. There is no better way to make a statement than calling out Salinas?
The results of the Callout have no bearing on the standings other than maybe a psychological advantage and bragging rights. The Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout rewards a total purse of $130,000, with $80,000 going to the winner. A good chunk of change and may represent a bitter sweet reward for the winner if they cannot leave Indy with the Top Fuel Championship taking place on Monday.
The semi-finals will take place Saturday afternoon at 2:40 pm CST followed by the finals at 6:25 pm CST.
Those still standing are points leader Brittany Force, Mike Salinas, Steve Torrance, and Justin Ashley.
At this point, it all comes down to three races. Whichever driver can register two wins earns the distinction of winning the Pep Boys All-Star Callout.
Force earned the opportunity to call out her opponent for Saturday as a result of posting the fastest time in the first round back in March. She chose to match her Monster Energy dragster against rival and runner-up in the standings Mike Salinas and his Scrappers Racing dragster.
By default, the other semi-final will pit Capco Racing's Steve Torraence against Justin Ashley and his Phillips Connect Vita C Shot dragster.
The format calls for the two winners to meet to determine the overall winner.
For her part, Force knows all too well of the parity among the competitors across the entire Top Fuel filed but, when it comes to this special event, it offers the opportunity of making a statement that she is leading the championship points race for a reason. There is no better way to make a statement than calling out Salinas?
The results of the Callout have no bearing on the standings other than maybe a psychological advantage and bragging rights. The Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout rewards a total purse of $130,000, with $80,000 going to the winner. A good chunk of change and may represent a bitter sweet reward for the winner if they cannot leave Indy with the Top Fuel Championship taking place on Monday.
The semi-finals will take place Saturday afternoon at 2:40 pm CST followed by the finals at 6:25 pm CST.