Top 5 Most Iconic Mercedes Powered Formula 1 Cars

Since its Grand Prix debut in 1931, Mercedes has been a major player in the highest echelon of motorsport from pre-war to the present.
Names such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton have all driven for Mercedes in Formula 1 and stamped their mark on a grand brand.
Mercedes has powered so many amazing cars, so choosing five to make this list was tough.
For this list, autoevolution has picked out our top five Mercedes-powered F1 cars and what made them unique.
1955 Mercedes W196
From 1950 to 1953, F1 was predominantly an Italian-dominated sport, with first Alfa Romeo and Ferrari cars helping Giuseppe Farina, Fangio, and Alberto Ascari win the world championship.
Fangio had been out of action since 1952, recovering from a neck injury sustained from a crash in a non-championship race at Monza, but by 1953, he was back to full fitness driving for Maserati.
While he recovered, Mercedes, keen to return to GP racing after the Second World War, announced their return to F1 in 1954 and persuaded Fangio to drive for them. The Germans rocked up to the French GP at Reims with the wide-bodied W196, which looked more like a sports car than an F1 car.
Fangio's gamble to leave Maserati would be justified at Reims. In his first outing for Mercedes, he led teammate Karl Kling home to secure a famous 1-2 finish after a race-long battle. From then on, the Argentinian dominated the 1954 season, winning three of the next five races and clinching his second world title.
In 1955, Fangio was partnered with Britain's Stirling Moss and enjoyed another year of dominance. The defending world champion took four wins, while his young teammate won the British GP at Aintree.
This secured Fangio title number four, but at the end of the year, he would move to Ferrari after Mercedes after the tragic events of that year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.
On Lap 35 of the race, Fangio's teammate Pierre Levegh collided with the Austin-Healey of Lance Macklin, somersaulting the Mercedes into the crowd, killing the Frenchman and 80 spectators. Although the race wasn't stopped upon receiving orders from Stuttgart, the team withdrew and ended its motorsport operations at the end of the year.
1998 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-13
After 38 years away, Mercedes returned to F1 with Sauber in 1993 before switching to McLaren in 1995.
In their first season together, Mika Hakkinen rang everything out of a poor McLaren MP4-10 to finish second in Italy and Japan. But the Finn would be fighting for his life after a frightening practice crash at the Australian GP left him in a coma.
Mercifully, Hakkinen fully recovered and returned to the cockpit in 1996. In 1997, he won his F1 race at the European GP at Jerez. The Finn's upturn in fortune came at a perfect time, as McLaren had gained Adrian Newey's services from Williams and a lighter, more reliable Mercedes engine.
Right out of the gate, the MP4-13 was head and shoulders above the rest. Hakkinen won comfortably in Australia and Brazil, and his teammate David Coulthard won in San Marino after the Finn retired with gearbox problems.
Hakkinen responded with victories in Spain and Monaco, but it wouldn't be a straightforward title fight run for the Finn. Schumacher, keen to prove a point after being disqualified from the 1997 drivers' standings following a collision with Jacques Villeneuve at the European GP, took three consecutive wins in Canada, France, and Great Britain.
Nevertheless, despite losing points with spins in France and Italy, Hakkinen kept his cool, and after a supreme drive at the Luxembourg GP held at the Nurburgring, the title was in touching distance. Schumacher secured pole position for the season finale at Suzuka but stalled before the start, sending him to the back of the grid.
With Schumacher now last, the pressure dropped on Hakkinen. He drove a flawless race and was confirmed champion on Lap 31 after the German retired because of a puncture. This left the Finn to cruise home and secure his maiden drivers' championship. Mercedes secured its first title in 1955, and McLaren their first constructors title since 1991.
2008 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-23
On a winter's night in 1995, a ten-year-old go-karter, armed with an autograph book, went up to the table that seated McLaren boss Ron Dennis and introduced himself. He stated his ambition to become world champion in one of his cars and wrote in the young man's book, 'Phone me in nine years.' That shy but confident young man was Lewis Hamilton.
Three years after their first meeting, Hamilton became a McLaren junior driver and, in 2007, an F1 driver for the team partnering double world champion Fernando Alonso. In his first year, the Brit astounded F1 by matching his teammate and becoming the favorite to become world champion in his rookie season.
Hamilton would eventually just miss out on the title by one point to the man he replaced at McLaren, Finland's Kimi Raikkonen. Meanwhile, off-track turmoil saw the Woking-based team fined £100m over their involvement in the 'Spygate' scandal, where team employee Mike Coughlan and Ferrari's Nigel Stepney were found to have obtained confidential technical information relating to the Maranello-based outfit's car.
Wounded by off-track affairs, McLaren entered the 2008 season under siege, but Hamilton got the team's year off to a perfect start with victory in Melbourne.
Contact with Alonso in Bahrain and Ferrari's domination of the next four races put pressure on Hamilton to win in Monaco. In wet conditions, he delivered, beating title rivals Felipe Massa and Robert Kubica to take a famous victory on the streets where his idol Ayrton Senna won six times.
Two more incident-laden races at Canada and France put the Brit back under the cosh and raised questions about whether he could fight for the championship.
Hamilton silenced the doubters at Silverstone, delivering a barnstorming drive in hideous conditions to win his home race. Two weeks later, he would give Mercedes executives the perfect result with a victory at Hockenheim after a late-race battle with former GP2 rival Nelson Piquet Jr.
Massa and Hamilton would battle for victory in Hungary. However, neither was able to win, as a puncture for the Brit and an engine failure for the Brazilian paved the way for McLaren's second driver, Heikki Kovalainen, to take his maiden F1 win.
Spa saw controversy as Hamilton and Raikkonen's battle descended into farce when the Brit was handed a 25-second penalty for cutting the chicane despite giving the position back to the Finn. Massa was later declared the winner in the stewards' room. Neither of the championship rivals won in Italy or Japan, setting up a tense final pair of races.
Hamilton took another step toward the title with victory at the Chinese GP, but the Brit still needed to finish no lower than fifth in Brazil to secure it. What followed was one of the most dramatic F1 races of all time. On the final lap, running sixth, he passed Timo Glock's slow-moving Toyota at the last corner.
This moved Hamilton up to fifth and denied Massa the title, which he had held for 39 seconds, with McLaren missing out on the constructors championship by 21 points to Ferrari.
2016 Mercedes W07
For 2014, F1 ditched V8s to move to V6 turbo hybrids, and Mercedes immediately capitalized on the regulation change, winning two drivers' and constructors' world titles with Hamilton.
Hamilton's teammate Nico Rosberg had run the Brit close in 2014 and 2015 but just missed out. This made 2016 a make-or-break year for the German. In the off-season, he looked at every possible solution to shaving lap time, removing nearly all paint off his helmet, and hiring a team to deal with media matters while he focused on the driving.
Rosberg came out of the blocks like a bullet, winning the first four races, while Hamilton stumbled and collided with Felipe Nasr in China on his way to seventh. The W07 was head and shoulders above its competition, and it seemed as though Mercedes would achieve what McLaren tried and failed to do in 1988 and complete a perfect season.
The perfect season dream vanished in Spain. On the opening lap, Rosberg and Hamilton collided, putting both out and helping Max Verstappen in his first race for Red Bull to secure his maiden F1 victory.
Hamilton responded with wins in Monaco and Canada, while Rosberg scored on the streets of Azerbaijan. In Austria, the pair crashed again, this time on the final lap. The Brit took victory, while his teammate, with a damaged car, limped home to fourth.
Although the battle in the driver's championship race was close, Mercedes entered the summer break with a gap of 159 points on second-place Red Bull in the constructors. The lead grew when Rosberg kicked off the second half of the season with three consecutive victories in Belgium, Italy, and Singapore. In contrast, Hamilton, who had looked on course for victory in Malaysia, suffered a rare engine failure, with Daniel Ricciardo leading home Verstappen to secure Red Bull's only 1-2 ahead of Rosberg.
Rosberg's win in Japan secured Mercedes' hat trick of constructors titles. Still, Hamilton kept his title hopes alive with three consecutive wins, setting up another title decider in Abu Dhabi. The German just needed a podium to clinch the title, but the Brit got ahead of him and, in the final laps, tried every trick in the book to prevent his teammate from becoming crowned champion.
But Rosberg just held onto second, becoming world champion for the first and only time, 24 years after his father Keke won the title for Williams.
2020 Mercedes W11
How do you top perfection? This was the question asked by experts heading into the 2020 season as Mercedes looked to secure an unprecedented seventh consecutive constructors championship.
Their questions were answered in pre-season testing at Barcelona as Mercedes' W11 was instantly quick out of the box and featured innovative dual-axis steering [DAS]. The revolutionary device, which was later banned at the end of 2020, helped the driver move the alignment of the front wheels, giving them increased grip.
But for a while it looked like the W11 would be unraced. The COVID-19 pandemic, which ground the world to a standstill in March 2020, meant live sport had to be put on the back burner as governments grappled with the disease.
By July, F1 could go racing, with the paddock assembling in Austria for the season-opening two races, albeit with no fans, social distancing, and masked-up personnel. Mercedes also had a new livery for the season after changing the paint scheme from silver to black in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Right from the opening practice session at the Red Bull Ring, it was clear Mercedes had produced something special. Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton swept the opening four races, with only the brilliance of Max Verstappen at the 70th anniversary GP stopping their run of wins.
Hamilton then won the Spanish, Belgium, and inaugural Tuscan GP at Mugello. He would have won in Russia if he hadn't been handed two 5-second time penalties for completing practice starts in undesignated victories. The time penalty gave a fired-up Bottas his first victory since the season-opening Austrian GP.
At October's Eifel GP at Nurburgring, Hamilton equaled Schumacher's record of 91 wins, and two weeks later, in Portugal, he overtook the German with victory at Portimao in front of 27,000 fans and his father Anthony.
A week later, Mercedes wrapped up their seventh constructor's title at Imola before Hamilton clinched his seventh driver's championship in Turkey. The Brit's win at the Bahrain GP, overshadowed by Romain Grosjean's near-fatal accident, was the W11's ninth and last, ending a short but tremendously impressive career.