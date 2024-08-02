Top 5 Most Iconic Ford-Powered Formula 1 Cars

The Blue Oval is synonymous with the automotive industry; everyone knows it, whether they love or loathe the motorcar.
That prowess on the road has translated onto the track, with Ford winning four consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans from 1966 to 1969 and 17 Daytona 500s.
Ford also has a checkered history in Formula 1, winning 174 Grand Prixs as an engine supplier, 10 drivers' titles, and 13 constructors' championships.
With the company set to return to F1 in 2026 with Red Bull, autoevolution has picked out the five Ford-powered cars that made it a legendary force in the sport.
1967 Lotus 49
After conquering the global road car market, Ford decided to switch their focus to conquering international motorsport in the 1960s.
Ford tried to buy out Ferrari in 1963, but negotiations fell through at the 11th hour after Enzo Ferrari allegedly couldn't agree to hand over control of the racing division.
The rejection motivated Ford to enter Le Mans with its own car, the GT40. Although the GT40 was fast, it was unreliable, and none of its three entries finished the 1964 Le Mans 24 Hours.
After an unsuccessful second outing at Le Mans, the project came good in 1966 as Ford wrapped up a 1-2-3 finish and defeated Ferrari.
The next stop was F1 after Lotus' legendary founder Colin Chapman persuaded Ford to bankroll Cosworth's Keith Duckworth and Mike Costin to produce an engine for the 1967 season, which saw the debut of 3.0L engines.
The V8 DFV engine debuted at the 1967 Dutch GP in the back of Lotus' 49 chassis. In Jim Clark's hands, the engine enjoyed a perfect debut race, winning the first time and out, with the Scotsman taking three more wins that season.
Reliability issues had halted a potential title tilt in 1967. Still, Clark kicked off 1968 in style, winning the season-opening South African GP with teammate Graham Hill capping off Lotus' day with a flourish by taking second. Sadly, it would be the Scotsman's last F1 win, as he would be tragically killed in April after a crash at a Formula 2 race at Hockenheim.
With the team in mourning, Clark's teammate Hill picked up the baton, winning the Spanish and Monaco GPs, and took an early lead in the championship race. However, there were four non-scores in the next five races, and Jackie Stewart's rich run of form for Tyrrell-Matra closed the gap between the Brit and the Scotsman to four points.
Fourth place at Mont Tremblant in Canada put Hill under pressure from reigning world champion Denny Hulme. Still, victory in the final round in Mexico gave the Brit his second and duly final world title.
The 49 would race on in the hands of the factory teams and privateers before being replaced by the 72 in 1970. Jochen Rindt would take the 49's last F1 victory at Monaco before being crowned the sport's first and still posthumous champion after a fatal practice crash for the Italian GP.
1973 Tyrrell 006
Like Clark before him, Stewart had shown great promise in the early days of his career, but by 1967, lumped with uncompetitive BRM machinery, the Scotsman was looking for a new challenge.
In 1968, Stewart joined Ken Tyrrell's new F1 team. With Matra chassis and Ford engines, the partnership was instantly a success. Stewart finished runners-up that year before becoming world champion in 1969.
After splitting with Matra not long after the title success, Tyrrell went with March in 1970 before deciding to build his car from the Canadian GP. It proved a wise move as Tyrrell won the constructors championship in 1971, with Stewart taking his second drivers title.
Stewart's title defense had started well with victory in Argentina, but he was forced to miss the Belgian GP at Nivelles due to illness. Despite winning on his comeback in France, the Scotsman lost the title to Lotus' Brazilian wunderkind Emerson Fittipaldi.
In 1973, Tyrrell introduced the 006, designed by Derek Gardner, which was lighter and nimble than its predecessor, 005. Stewart used the older car for the opening two races, while his teammate François Cevert was assigned the new one. Cevert took second in the season opener at Argentina.
Stewart switched to the 006 for South Africa and took victory in his first outing with the new car before winning in Spain and Monaco. A pair of 1-2s in Holland and Germany put Stewart on the cusp of the title, and at Monza, after initially being relegated to the back because of a puncture, the Scotsman secured his third title.
But tragedy struck during practice at the season-ending United States GP, as Cevert suffered a fatal accident. Tyrrell withdrew from the meeting as a mark of respect. Stewart announced his retirement from driving at the end of 1973, and the 006 continued for a few races in 1974 before being replaced by the 007.
1978 Lotus 79
After dominating the sport for most of the 1960s and early 1970s, Lotus hit hard times in the mid-70s as the 72 began to show its age and become uncompetitive.
The 76 wasn't much better, but the introduction of the 77 was a game-changer. Mario Andretti ended Lotus' win drought, and its successor, the 78, proved even better, taking five wins in 1977 and two in 1978.
However, midway through 1978, the 78 was replaced by a more dominant creation. Like the 78, it used ground effect, but the 79 was far sleeker, easier to set up, and instantly destroyed the competition. Mario Andretti took victory on the car's debut at the Belgian GP.
The 1978 season was split into two series from Belgian onwards: Lotus and everyone else. Aside from reliability issues, the 79 was flawless, with Andretti taking four more wins while his teammate Ronnie Peterson finished second three times.
With the constructors title a foregone conclusion, only the drivers' championship had to be decided. Andretti held an 11-point cushion over Peterson heading into the Italian GP at Monza.
Peterson had been unsettled by a practice crash, which resulted in him reverting to the 78, but was to follow on race day as the Swede was caught up in a firey startline shunt that smashed his feet.
At the restart, Andretti was deemed to have jumped the start and given a minute penalty, potentially prolonging the wait for the title. But the American clawed back to finish fifth, securing his first maiden world title at the site where he watched his first GP as a fan in 1954.
But the celebrations were cut short as Peterson's condition worsened overnight, and he was pronounced dead on Monday morning, ending the life of one of F1's most flamboyant drivers.
The 79 was used in 1980, but the car never won again despite picking up a few podiums in the hands of Andretti and Peterson's replacement, Carlos Reutemann.
1979 Williams FW07
Frank Williams always had ambitions of becoming a winner when he first entered F1 in 1969 with the talented Piers Courage, who drove a privateer Brabham to second at the Monaco and US GP. But by 1977, he looked to be sliding out of the sport after entrepreneur Walter Wolff brought his team out, meaning the Brit had to start from scratch.
Williams didn't give up and recruited Patrick Head for the 1978 season. Head designed a sole FW06 for Australian Alan Jones, a race winner for Shadow.
The FW06 was a good first attempt as Jones picked up the team's first podium with second at the US GP in Watkins Glen. For 1979, Williams expanded to two cars, recruiting former Ferrari ace Clay Regazzoni to partner the Australian.
With the FW06 being campaigned for the season's opening races, Williams' FW07 debuted at the Spanish GP at Jarama, featuring ground effect. However, it was a disappointment as neither car finished.
All that was to change at the British GP as Regazzoni took Williams' maiden victory at Silverstone, with Jones, who had been leading comfortably before an engine failure, winning in Germany.
Jones enjoyed a strong end to 1979 with three more wins before going one better in 1980 and becoming world champion with five wins to his credit, helping Williams clinch the constructors' title.
The FW07 nearly did the double again in 1981, this time with Retuemann's, but the Argentinian was just pipped to the title by Brazilian Nelson Piquet.
1994 Benetton B194
The advent of turbo engines made the rest of the 1980s a low period for Ford, which struggled to keep up with Honda and Tag Porsche.
Following a spell as an engine supplier to the heavily backed but ill-feated Beatrice-Haas team, Ford teamed up with Benetton for 1987, picking up fourth place in the constructors championship.
With the introduction of normally aspirated engines in 1989, Ford's fortunes turned around as they became winners again courtesy of Alessandro Nannini at the Japanese GP, albeit courtesy of Ayrton Senna's disqualification.
Piquet's arrival in 1990 helped Benetton win twice in 1990 and once in 1991, but it wasn't until the signing of the spectacular Michael Schumacher that the British team suddenly became a contender.
Schumacher was one of the revelations of 1992. He frequently finished behind the Williams pair of Nigel Mansell and Riccardo Patrese, who cruised the drivers and constructors titles. An inspired strategy at Spa helped the German win his first F1 race 12 months after his GP debut.
Benetton and Schumacher struggled to carry their form into 1993 as the German fell from third to fourth in the drivers' championship despite a single win in Portugal.
With electronic aids banned in 1994, more emphasis would be placed on the driver's skill, but many still tipped Williams now with Ayrton Senna in their driver lineup to dominate the season.
They were in for a shock at the season opener in Brazil. Schumacher spoiled the party by jumping Senna at the first round of fuel stops and comfortably winning after the Brazilian spun when chasing his young adversary.
In the Pacific GP, Schumacher jumped at Senna into Turn 1 before Ferrari's Nicola Latifi punted the Brazilian into the gravel, leaving the German in an unassailable lead.
Schumacher made it three on the bounce at the San Marino GP held at Imola, but one wanted to celebrate. On Lap 7, Senna, while trying to break away from the Benetton, suffered a steering column failure at the fast left-hander Tamburelloo, crashing heavily and succumbing to his injuries.
F1 reconvened in Monaco in a state of grief at the loss of Senna and Simtek's Roland Ratzenberger, who had died in a qualifying crash. Schumacher enjoyed his fourth routine lights-to-flag victory of the year, putting one finger on the world title.
Although Damon Hill hit back with an emotional victory at the Spanish GP, Schumacher finished second despite being stuck in fifth gear and picked up valuable points. Normal service resumed in Canada and France, and the German extended his lead over the Brit to 37 points.
But just as it seemed the title was a done deal, Schumacher and Benetton hit trouble. The German was disqualified from the British GP for overtaking on the formation lap, earning a two-race ban.
On appeal, Schumacher raced at his home race, the German GP, but could not recoup some of the points lost at Silverstone after suffering an engine failure on Lap 20. Worse still, Benetton had a heart-stopping moment in the pits as Jos Verstappen's car turned into a bonfire. An issue with the team's equipment caused fuel to splash over the hot car, burning the Dutchman and his mechanics, albeit not seriously.
A much-needed win in Hungary kept Schumacher's title hopes on track, but there was more post-race drama to follow in Belgium. In post-race scrutineering, excessive wear was found on the wooden skid block underneath the car, disqualifying the German from a comfortable win.
Schumacher had to watch on TV as Hill reduced his title lead to one with victories in Italy and Portugal. But on his return to action, the German exacted his revenge at the European GP by taking his eighth win of the season.
Hill then drove the race of his life in the wet of Japan, beating Schumacher to victory by over three seconds. The race was split into two segments after a red flag caused by a crash involving Martin Brundle, which injured a marshal.
The title would be decided in Australia. Separated by one point, Schumacher gave his chances a world of good by jumping polesitter Mansell from second on the grid. Hill quickly followed suit as the 1992 world champion had a tricky opening lap. This ensured the first 35 laps were a real nip-and-tuck affair, with neither title rival giving the other an inch.
But approaching Turn 5 at Flinders Street, Schumacher cracked under pressure, clattering the wall and damaging his car. Hill quickly looked for a way past into the lead as the German gathered things together.
Ultimately, the pair collided, putting both out of the race, with Schumacher crowned world champion. It was the perfect end to Benetton's relationship with Ford as the English team would switch to Renault power in 1995.