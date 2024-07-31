Top 5 Most Iconic Ferrari Powered Formula 1 Cars

When considering luxury, history, and speed, one name tends to come to mind. It's a brand that transcends a country that can't get enough of the red cars that don a prancing horse.
Owning a Ferrari is a status symbol, a sign that you've done well in life, achieved your goals, and reaped the fruits of your labour.
In Formula 1, becoming a Ferrari driver shows you have completed your childhood dream of being signed to the sport's most famous team and being part of a very exclusive club.
Ferrari has produced some immense cars over the years which have not only looked and sounded beautiful but also helped the prancing horse win.
For this list, autoevolution has picked out our top five Ferrari F1 cars and what made them unique.
Previously, Ferrari had dismissed the small British teams, referring to them as 'parasites.' Still, they got the last laugh by making Ferrari's cars look ordinary with lesser facilities and budgets.
To put them back in their places, Ferrari produced the 156' shark nose,' for 1961 so named for its innovative air intake nostrils at the front of the car. Americans Phil Hill, Richie Ginther, and aristocratic count German Wolfgang Von Trips were enlisted for driving duties.
The season-opening Monaco Grand Prix showed Ferrari had a car that could fight for wins with Ginther, and Hill only denied victory through the sheer talents of Stirling Moss, who won in a Rob Walker-entered Lotus.
Von Trips took the car's first win at the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, with Hill following behind in second. Ferrari then took an unprecedented 1-2-3-4 at Spa, with Hill taking the win from Von Trips and Ginther, with sportscar specialist Olivier Gendebien finishing fourth in a yellow 156.
After a terrible French GP where neither driver failed to score, Von Trips led home a Ferrari 1-2-3 at the British GP before finishing second behind Moss in Germany.
Heading into Ferrari's home race at Monza, Von Trips led Hill by four points in the drivers' standings. Moss was 12 points behind and needed to win the last two races to snatch the title. Ginther had a very slim chance and needed luck to go his way.
But tragedy followed as on Lap 2, Von Trips collided with Scotsman Jim Clark, sending him crashing into a spectator enclosure, killing the German and 15 fans. The race wasn't stopped, and Hill went on to win the race and title, with Ferrari taking the constructors' title, albeit in somber circumstances.
The 156 stayed in service until 1964 and took two more victories before being replaced by the 158 in 1965.
But the arrival of perfectionist Niki Lauda changed everything as the Austrian galvanised the team around him and his way of working. The culture change and development of the new 312T paid off, and Ferrari became world champions again through him in 1975.
Another championship for Lauda followed in 1977 using an updated 312T2B, but at the end of the year, the Austrian departed for Brabham in 1978.
For 1979, Ferrari persisted with an updated 312T as F1 teams began incorporating ground effects into their designs. On the driver front, Jody Scheckter was hired to replace Lotus-bound Carlos Reutemann, with the flamboyant Canadian Gilles Villeneuve staying on for his second full season at the Maranello-based outfit.
The T4 wasn't ready for the season's opening two races, so the T3 from 1978 was used. Both drivers retired in Argentina before scoring points in Brazil, with Villeneuve fifth and Scheckter sixth.
With the new car finally ready for South Africa, fortunes turned around. Villeneuve and Scheckter finished first and second, with the Canadian doing the double at Long Beach.
Scheckter got back into the championship hunt with victories in Belgium and Monaco. At the same time, Villeneuve picked up second at the French GP in Dijon after participating in one of F1's most significant battles with Rene Arnoux.
Although Villeneuve was more heroic, Scheckter was more consistent in picking up four-point finishes. In contrast, his teammate only picked up one-points finish and retired at Zandvoort in bizarre circumstances by dragging his punctured Ferrari around for two laps.
If Scheckter won in Monza, he would be the first South African world champion on Ferrari's 300th F1 start, no less.
Starting third, Scheckter capitalised on both Renaults' slow getaways, and although pole sitter Arnoux repassed him on Lap 2, the field ran nose to tail for the opening 12 laps.
Arnoux's engine blew on Lap 13, promoting Scheckter into the lead. Villeneuve stayed behind his teammate to the checkered flag, securing the driver's championship for the South African and the constructors for Ferrari.
The rise of turbos meant the 312 T's days were numbered, and in 1981, the team switched to the 126.
To end this awful run of form, Ferrari recruited Peugeot's competition manager, Jean Todt, who had led the French company to two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories in 1992 and 1993.
However, the most significant recruitment came in the summer of 1995, when Ferrari managed to lure world champion Michael Schumacher away from Benetton to drive for the team in 1996. However, he wouldn't come cheap as the German's salary would top $20 million.
In his first year, Schumacher wrestled an unreliable F310 to three wins, and in 1997, he nearly won his third world title, but a collision with Jacques Villeneuve at the European GP held at Jerez ended his chances.
Undaunted by being disqualified from the 1997 drivers' standings, Schumacher came close again in 1998 but lost out to Mika Hakkinen. A broken leg at the British GP in 1999 continued his title drought. Eddie Irvine, the German's wingman, took over the baton and ran the Finn close but fell a few points short, with Ferrari picking up the constructors championship as a consolation.
For 2000, Schumacher left no stone unturned and won the opening three races handsomely, taking a 24-point lead over Hakkinen into the British GP. Losses in Britain and Spain were mere blimps as the German gave his fans the perfect result with victory in the European GP at the Nurburgring.
The next four races weren't so lucky. Although Schumacher won a wet Canadian GP, three consecutive DNFs helped Hakkinen close the gap.
On the opening lap of the German GP, Schumacher would have felt a sense of deja vu after being hit by Giancarlo Fisichella at the start, putting both out. With his team leader out, Rubens Barrichello stepped up to the plate. In a race marred by tricky conditions and a track invader, the Brazilian clawed his way from 18th to win his long overdue first F1 race win.
In the second half of 2000, Schumacher steadied the ship with two-second places to Hakkinen in Hungary and Belgium before getting his first win since Canada at Monza, which put him within two points of the Finn.
At F1's first visit to Indianapolis since 1960, Schumacher survived a brief off to win in America and regained the championship lead from Hakkinen, who had retired with an engine problem heading into the penultimate race in Japan.
Hakkinen jumped Schumacher at the green light, and sure enough, the pair broke away from the field, meaning the battle for victory would be contested by the two championship protagonists.
After Hakkinen pitted early for his second stop, Schumacher charged before his final tyre change on Lap 40. With the Ferrari mechanics producing a stellar stop, the German took the lead and never looked back, becoming Ferrari's first world champion for 21 years.
The constructors championship was wrapped up a fortnight later in Malaysia, with Schumacher leading Barrichello home to complete a dream season.
Another title looked nailed on with the F2004, an evolution of the team's 2002 machine, the F2002. Schumacher and Barrichello were over half a second quicker than Williams' Juan Pablo Montoya in qualifying in Melbourne.
At the start of the 2004 season, red became the colour of victory, with Schumacher winning 12 of the first 13 races. By August's Hungarian GP, Ferrari had wrapped up the constructors title. The only minor blip on the German's record came at Monaco, as a collision with Montoya under a safety car paved the way for Renault's Jarno Trulli to take his sole F1 win.
Schumacher's second place at the Belgian GP clinched the driver's title. Still, the German's form plateaued once his crown was secured, giving Barrichello the chance to win in Italy and China.
Schumacher bagged one more win in Japan before Barrichello wound down the F2004 campaign with a third in Brazil.
The F2004 returned for two races in 2005, but with Ferrari's advantage quashed due to new regulations regarding tyre changes, it only picked up one podium at Melbourne courtesy of Barrichello before being retired.
2019 Ferrari SF-90
Now, this writer will admit he's a little bit biased towards this car, and that's down to the fact that his first F1 race as a fan was at Monza in 2019, but more on that later.
After Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari finished runners-up again to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in 2019, the team had a shake-up in the winter as they tried to make the third time the charm. Out went Kimi Raikkonen, and in came Mongasque sensation Charles Leclerc, who had impressed in his rookie season for Sauber.
On the pit wall, Maurizio Arrivabene left the team in the winter of 2018 and was replaced as team principal by Mattia Binotto, who completed a remarkable journey from an engineer to the top job.
Pre-season testing initially showed Ferrari had got their package spot on. The car completed 598 laps and looked mighty fast in the hands of Leclerc and Vettel, who were impressed with their new steed.
But title hopes were dashed at the curtain raiser in Australia as Mercedes crushed the opposition, with Vettel and Leclerc finishing over 50 seconds behind Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.
Leclerc had been leading beautifully in Bahrain from pole position, but only for an engine problem in the final laps, which cost him victory. Vettel had finished first on the road in Canada, but a five-second penalty for cutting the track and gaining an advantage demoted him to second, much to the German's disgust.
Leclerc came close again in Austria but lost out in his tussle with Max Verstappen, meaning his wait for a win would be prolonged. This didn't stop the Monégasque from shining for Ferrari, finishing on the podium five times in the first ten races.
Vettel showcased he hadn't lost any of his class with a stunning drive from last to second in wet conditions at Hockenheim, but as the summer break approached, Ferrari still hadn't won a race.
This all changed at Spa. On an emotional weekend marred by French Formula 2 star Anthoine Hubert's death on Saturday, Leclerc took his maiden F1 win and dedicated his victory to the Frenchman.
But Leclerc sowed his name into Ferrari folklore at Monza by soaking up the pressure from Hamilton for most of the race to win in front of the Tifosi who invaded the track [including yours truly] to great their new messiah. Vettel made it three wins on the bounce with victory in Singapore.
Although there were no more wins, four more podiums for Leclerc helped Ferrari secure second place in the constructor's title.
In Formula 1, becoming a Ferrari driver shows you have completed your childhood dream of being signed to the sport's most famous team and being part of a very exclusive club.
Ferrari has produced some immense cars over the years which have not only looked and sounded beautiful but also helped the prancing horse win.
For this list, autoevolution has picked out our top five Ferrari F1 cars and what made them unique.
1961 Ferrari 156 Sharknose
In 1960, Enzo Ferrari had a problem. His red cars had gone from dominating the 1950s to being trounced by small British teams such as Cooper, whose rear-engined T51s and T53s with Jack Brabham had won both the drivers' and constructors' titles.
Previously, Ferrari had dismissed the small British teams, referring to them as 'parasites.' Still, they got the last laugh by making Ferrari's cars look ordinary with lesser facilities and budgets.
To put them back in their places, Ferrari produced the 156' shark nose,' for 1961 so named for its innovative air intake nostrils at the front of the car. Americans Phil Hill, Richie Ginther, and aristocratic count German Wolfgang Von Trips were enlisted for driving duties.
The season-opening Monaco Grand Prix showed Ferrari had a car that could fight for wins with Ginther, and Hill only denied victory through the sheer talents of Stirling Moss, who won in a Rob Walker-entered Lotus.
Von Trips took the car's first win at the Dutch GP at Zandvoort, with Hill following behind in second. Ferrari then took an unprecedented 1-2-3-4 at Spa, with Hill taking the win from Von Trips and Ginther, with sportscar specialist Olivier Gendebien finishing fourth in a yellow 156.
After a terrible French GP where neither driver failed to score, Von Trips led home a Ferrari 1-2-3 at the British GP before finishing second behind Moss in Germany.
Heading into Ferrari's home race at Monza, Von Trips led Hill by four points in the drivers' standings. Moss was 12 points behind and needed to win the last two races to snatch the title. Ginther had a very slim chance and needed luck to go his way.
But tragedy followed as on Lap 2, Von Trips collided with Scotsman Jim Clark, sending him crashing into a spectator enclosure, killing the German and 15 fans. The race wasn't stopped, and Hill went on to win the race and title, with Ferrari taking the constructors' title, albeit in somber circumstances.
The 156 stayed in service until 1964 and took two more victories before being replaced by the 158 in 1965.
1979 Ferrari 312T4
The 1970s were a period of two halves for Ferrari. At the start of the decade, the team was at its lowest ebb, only challenging for the title once in 1970 with Jacky Ickx.
But the arrival of perfectionist Niki Lauda changed everything as the Austrian galvanised the team around him and his way of working. The culture change and development of the new 312T paid off, and Ferrari became world champions again through him in 1975.
Another championship for Lauda followed in 1977 using an updated 312T2B, but at the end of the year, the Austrian departed for Brabham in 1978.
For 1979, Ferrari persisted with an updated 312T as F1 teams began incorporating ground effects into their designs. On the driver front, Jody Scheckter was hired to replace Lotus-bound Carlos Reutemann, with the flamboyant Canadian Gilles Villeneuve staying on for his second full season at the Maranello-based outfit.
The T4 wasn't ready for the season's opening two races, so the T3 from 1978 was used. Both drivers retired in Argentina before scoring points in Brazil, with Villeneuve fifth and Scheckter sixth.
With the new car finally ready for South Africa, fortunes turned around. Villeneuve and Scheckter finished first and second, with the Canadian doing the double at Long Beach.
Scheckter got back into the championship hunt with victories in Belgium and Monaco. At the same time, Villeneuve picked up second at the French GP in Dijon after participating in one of F1's most significant battles with Rene Arnoux.
Although Villeneuve was more heroic, Scheckter was more consistent in picking up four-point finishes. In contrast, his teammate only picked up one-points finish and retired at Zandvoort in bizarre circumstances by dragging his punctured Ferrari around for two laps.
If Scheckter won in Monza, he would be the first South African world champion on Ferrari's 300th F1 start, no less.
Starting third, Scheckter capitalised on both Renaults' slow getaways, and although pole sitter Arnoux repassed him on Lap 2, the field ran nose to tail for the opening 12 laps.
Arnoux's engine blew on Lap 13, promoting Scheckter into the lead. Villeneuve stayed behind his teammate to the checkered flag, securing the driver's championship for the South African and the constructors for Ferrari.
The rise of turbos meant the 312 T's days were numbered, and in 1981, the team switched to the 126.
2000 Ferrari F2000
Following Scheckter's triumph, Ferrari began a title drought, excluding one constructor title in 1983. The 1990s were a low period, as managerial infighting, unreliable cars, and the dominance of McLaren and Williams meant wins, let alone championships, were hard to come by.
To end this awful run of form, Ferrari recruited Peugeot's competition manager, Jean Todt, who had led the French company to two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories in 1992 and 1993.
However, the most significant recruitment came in the summer of 1995, when Ferrari managed to lure world champion Michael Schumacher away from Benetton to drive for the team in 1996. However, he wouldn't come cheap as the German's salary would top $20 million.
In his first year, Schumacher wrestled an unreliable F310 to three wins, and in 1997, he nearly won his third world title, but a collision with Jacques Villeneuve at the European GP held at Jerez ended his chances.
Undaunted by being disqualified from the 1997 drivers' standings, Schumacher came close again in 1998 but lost out to Mika Hakkinen. A broken leg at the British GP in 1999 continued his title drought. Eddie Irvine, the German's wingman, took over the baton and ran the Finn close but fell a few points short, with Ferrari picking up the constructors championship as a consolation.
For 2000, Schumacher left no stone unturned and won the opening three races handsomely, taking a 24-point lead over Hakkinen into the British GP. Losses in Britain and Spain were mere blimps as the German gave his fans the perfect result with victory in the European GP at the Nurburgring.
The next four races weren't so lucky. Although Schumacher won a wet Canadian GP, three consecutive DNFs helped Hakkinen close the gap.
On the opening lap of the German GP, Schumacher would have felt a sense of deja vu after being hit by Giancarlo Fisichella at the start, putting both out. With his team leader out, Rubens Barrichello stepped up to the plate. In a race marred by tricky conditions and a track invader, the Brazilian clawed his way from 18th to win his long overdue first F1 race win.
In the second half of 2000, Schumacher steadied the ship with two-second places to Hakkinen in Hungary and Belgium before getting his first win since Canada at Monza, which put him within two points of the Finn.
At F1's first visit to Indianapolis since 1960, Schumacher survived a brief off to win in America and regained the championship lead from Hakkinen, who had retired with an engine problem heading into the penultimate race in Japan.
Hakkinen jumped Schumacher at the green light, and sure enough, the pair broke away from the field, meaning the battle for victory would be contested by the two championship protagonists.
After Hakkinen pitted early for his second stop, Schumacher charged before his final tyre change on Lap 40. With the Ferrari mechanics producing a stellar stop, the German took the lead and never looked back, becoming Ferrari's first world champion for 21 years.
The constructors championship was wrapped up a fortnight later in Malaysia, with Schumacher leading Barrichello home to complete a dream season.
2004 Ferrari F2004
Ferrari and Schumacher hadn't looked back after 2000, and by 2004, they were the dominant force in F1, winning three more drivers' and constructors' championships.
Another title looked nailed on with the F2004, an evolution of the team's 2002 machine, the F2002. Schumacher and Barrichello were over half a second quicker than Williams' Juan Pablo Montoya in qualifying in Melbourne.
At the start of the 2004 season, red became the colour of victory, with Schumacher winning 12 of the first 13 races. By August's Hungarian GP, Ferrari had wrapped up the constructors title. The only minor blip on the German's record came at Monaco, as a collision with Montoya under a safety car paved the way for Renault's Jarno Trulli to take his sole F1 win.
Schumacher's second place at the Belgian GP clinched the driver's title. Still, the German's form plateaued once his crown was secured, giving Barrichello the chance to win in Italy and China.
Schumacher bagged one more win in Japan before Barrichello wound down the F2004 campaign with a third in Brazil.
The F2004 returned for two races in 2005, but with Ferrari's advantage quashed due to new regulations regarding tyre changes, it only picked up one podium at Melbourne courtesy of Barrichello before being retired.
2019 Ferrari SF-90
Now, this writer will admit he's a little bit biased towards this car, and that's down to the fact that his first F1 race as a fan was at Monza in 2019, but more on that later.
After Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari finished runners-up again to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in 2019, the team had a shake-up in the winter as they tried to make the third time the charm. Out went Kimi Raikkonen, and in came Mongasque sensation Charles Leclerc, who had impressed in his rookie season for Sauber.
On the pit wall, Maurizio Arrivabene left the team in the winter of 2018 and was replaced as team principal by Mattia Binotto, who completed a remarkable journey from an engineer to the top job.
Pre-season testing initially showed Ferrari had got their package spot on. The car completed 598 laps and looked mighty fast in the hands of Leclerc and Vettel, who were impressed with their new steed.
But title hopes were dashed at the curtain raiser in Australia as Mercedes crushed the opposition, with Vettel and Leclerc finishing over 50 seconds behind Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.
Leclerc had been leading beautifully in Bahrain from pole position, but only for an engine problem in the final laps, which cost him victory. Vettel had finished first on the road in Canada, but a five-second penalty for cutting the track and gaining an advantage demoted him to second, much to the German's disgust.
Leclerc came close again in Austria but lost out in his tussle with Max Verstappen, meaning his wait for a win would be prolonged. This didn't stop the Monégasque from shining for Ferrari, finishing on the podium five times in the first ten races.
Vettel showcased he hadn't lost any of his class with a stunning drive from last to second in wet conditions at Hockenheim, but as the summer break approached, Ferrari still hadn't won a race.
This all changed at Spa. On an emotional weekend marred by French Formula 2 star Anthoine Hubert's death on Saturday, Leclerc took his maiden F1 win and dedicated his victory to the Frenchman.
But Leclerc sowed his name into Ferrari folklore at Monza by soaking up the pressure from Hamilton for most of the race to win in front of the Tifosi who invaded the track [including yours truly] to great their new messiah. Vettel made it three wins on the bounce with victory in Singapore.
Although there were no more wins, four more podiums for Leclerc helped Ferrari secure second place in the constructor's title.