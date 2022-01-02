Top 15 Electric Cars Coming to the U.S. in 2022 Make for an Exciting Year

Not only new contenders on the market will prepare a host of electric models to take on the big guys, but also the traditional carmakers will step up their game in 2022. Industry giants like GM, Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz will expand their EV offerings to compete with Tesla. At the same time, the EV pioneer will have to make better use of its technological advancements to stave off competition.
Above all this, new players from China will try to penetrate the difficult U.S. market with cheaper models and more aggressive commercial tactics. This will complicate things even further, but in a good way for consumers, as more choice on the market means better cars and lower prices. In the face of this, we expect electric car prices to remain high into 2022, although cheaper models from China will no doubt put pressure on the market. Here are the most exciting electric cars to launch in the U.S. this year:2023 Audi Q6 e-tron
The mid-size electric SUV sharing underpinnings with the future Porsche Macan EV will come to market at the end of 2022. It’s a common move to shuffle models inside Volkswagen Group, just like the Audi e-tron GT is a four-ring version of the Porsche Taycan. The future Q6 e-tron is expected to come with an 800-volt electrical system and 350 kW fast charging. The battery capacity will be around 100 kWh, good enough for a 300-mile range.2022 BMW i4
The electric version of the BMW 4 Series is expected to go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of the year, although sales have already started in Europe. The BMW i4 will be available as the rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 (335 HP) and all-wheel-drive M50 (536 HP). We already have the EPA ratings and the prices of the two models and we must say we are not quite impressed.
The U.S. startup promises to shake up the establishment with this rather affordable electric SUV that is supposed to land on the American roads toward the end of 2022. The prices start at a cool $37,499 for the front-wheel-drive version with 275 HP and 250 miles of range. The first customers will get the top-of-the-line Ocean Extreme plus the kitchen sink for $68,999, as the Ocean One limited edition.2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford has had a good year with Mustang Mach-E and is now preparing to hit gold with the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 is the most popular nameplate in the U.S. and we expect the electric version to sell like hotcakes. No wonder the dealers are already asking for a $30,000 markup on its price. The Blue Oval’s electric truck comes with standard 4x4, an independent rear suspension, OTA upgrades, and 426 to 563 horsepower. The range is projected at 230 to 300 miles.2023 Genesis G80 EV
The battery-powered version of the G80 will claim over 300 miles of range and, just like Porsche Taycan, will feature an 800-volt system with 350 kW fast charging capability. The Genesis will have V2L technology to power domestic appliances and charge other EVs.
The Koreans will expand their Ioniq EV brand with a mid-sized sedan loosely based on the Prophecy concept from 2020. Hyundai will pit this against the Tesla Model 3 in terms of price and range, although we expect it to be less powerful. 2022 Lexus RZ
This is not the first EV to bear the Lexus badge (that was the UX 300e) but it’s the first built on a dedicated EV platform. Consider it a luxury version of the Toyota bZ4X and this pretty much sums it all up. The Lexus RZ will go on sale late this year, first as an RZ 450e Direct4.2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz can’t keep up with EQS orders but wants a plethora of electric SUVs to flood the U.S. in the next years. First on the list is the compact EQB, expected by the end of the year. The base version EQB 250 comes with a 221 HP motor and front-wheel drive. 2022 Nissan Ariya
The Ariya is the second Nissan electric car (with the Leaf being the first) and we expect better performance from this compact SUV. Two battery options are on the list, with the 63 kWh and the 87 kWh versions expected to last for 223 and 310 miles, respectively. Nissan Ariya will try to dethrone Volkswagen’s ID.4 as the challenger to the Tesla Model Y.
Polestar’s third car will be an electric SUV that will borrow many details from the Precept concept car. We don’t have much info on this one, except for a camouflaged prototype and the assumptions it will carry on with the Polestar 2 drivetrain. Expect a range of around 300 miles, as well as Android Automotive goodies inside.2023 Subaru Soltera/Toyota Bz4X
Being so late to the EV game, Toyota’s first electric car better be darn good. It will also have a Subaru badge and both models will be available either as a single motor or as a dual-motor version. Don’t expect a lightning-fast acceleration like that of the Model Y, but a more conservative approach like VW’s ID.4. 2023 Tesla Cybertruck
We wouldn’t hold our breath on this one, but one can only hope. Long overdue, the Tesla Cybertruck does not need any further introduction. This is also the case for its little sister, the Tesla Roadster, another seemingly vaporware product in the Tesla lineup. 2023 Volkswagen ID.5
The ID.5 will be the largest Volkswagen EV until the ID.Buzz hits the market. The mid-size SUV will share its underpinnings with the rest of Volkswagen’s electric lineup. Its 77 kWh battery will allow 323 miles of range.
This one is almost as long-awaited as the Cybertruck, with the first concept being revealed at the 2017 NAIAS in Detroit. It looks like 2022 is finally THE year for the electric version of the legendary Volkswagen Bus. Beneath the cute body, we expect the same drivetrain as the one featured on all the other MEB-derived, ID-branded models in Volkswagen’s lineup.
