Too Many Doors? 1961 Chevrolet Impala Hopes You Don't Judge a Book by Its Cover

It's hard to name just one great thing about the 1961 Impala, but I'll stick with the introduction of the Super Sport package. I mean, the bubble top was a fantastic styling idea, but the SS paved the way for performance upgrades that eventually turned more Chevrolet models into adrenaline boosters.
The Super Sport launched as a $53.80 package but didn't include much at first. It was mainly a visual upgrade, but pairing the SS with the 409, which landed in February 1961, was a match made in heaven.
The 1961 Chevrolet Impala in these photos didn't leave the factory with the Super Sport package, but it still hopes to return to the road one day thanks to what it claims to be a solid condition. The car spent years in the same spot, with the owner explaining on Craigslist that the car "has been parked for a while."
Unfortunately, we're not getting more specifics on the storage part, but based on the provided photos, it's very clear this Impala hasn't been sleeping in a heated garage. It comes with the typical rust suspects, so the floors will need patches. I'm certain the trunk will also require some work, but you'll need to inspect this Impala in person to determine how metalwork will get it back in a better shape.
If you don't mind the four doors and decide to step inside, you'll find a fairly complete cabin that requires a thorough cleaning before you can determine how much work it requires. However, the biggest parts are still in place, including the door panels, the seats, and the dashboard.
The engine under the hood isn't everybody's favorite cup of tea on a 1961 Impala, but it still got the job done back in the day when Chevrolet's full-size lineup was the biggest sensation in the American car space. The Impala was born with a 283 V8 paired with a Powerglide transmission, and the same setup is still in the car. However, it's unclear if the engine starts, but the photos suggest the V8 has already received some attention.
The owner says the car needs new fluids, so it's safe to assume the V8 is in working shape. Make sure you ask more questions and find a good mechanic to inspect what happens under the hood when you see this car in person.
Otherwise, this 1961 Impala seems to be a proper candidate for a restoration to a daily driver condition. It's not necessarily the rarest Impala, so the $7,500 asking price could be considered too optimistic. Time will tell if this Impala finds a new home quickly, but people who want to see it in person must travel to Modesto, California, where the car awaits a new owner.
The 1961 Chevrolet Impala in these photos didn't leave the factory with the Super Sport package, but it still hopes to return to the road one day thanks to what it claims to be a solid condition. The car spent years in the same spot, with the owner explaining on Craigslist that the car "has been parked for a while."
Unfortunately, we're not getting more specifics on the storage part, but based on the provided photos, it's very clear this Impala hasn't been sleeping in a heated garage. It comes with the typical rust suspects, so the floors will need patches. I'm certain the trunk will also require some work, but you'll need to inspect this Impala in person to determine how metalwork will get it back in a better shape.
If you don't mind the four doors and decide to step inside, you'll find a fairly complete cabin that requires a thorough cleaning before you can determine how much work it requires. However, the biggest parts are still in place, including the door panels, the seats, and the dashboard.
The engine under the hood isn't everybody's favorite cup of tea on a 1961 Impala, but it still got the job done back in the day when Chevrolet's full-size lineup was the biggest sensation in the American car space. The Impala was born with a 283 V8 paired with a Powerglide transmission, and the same setup is still in the car. However, it's unclear if the engine starts, but the photos suggest the V8 has already received some attention.
The owner says the car needs new fluids, so it's safe to assume the V8 is in working shape. Make sure you ask more questions and find a good mechanic to inspect what happens under the hood when you see this car in person.
Otherwise, this 1961 Impala seems to be a proper candidate for a restoration to a daily driver condition. It's not necessarily the rarest Impala, so the $7,500 asking price could be considered too optimistic. Time will tell if this Impala finds a new home quickly, but people who want to see it in person must travel to Modesto, California, where the car awaits a new owner.