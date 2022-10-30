Tony Stewart Gets Behind the Wheel of an NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster and Makes It to Sunday

As a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and team owner in several different genres of motorsports, Tony Stewart can add yet another title to his already impressive resume: NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster driver.
Just this last Friday evening on the outskirts of Las Vegas, Stewart jumped behind the wheel of his Mobil 1 Top Alcohol Dragster to compete in the NHRA Nevada Nationals. While he certainly has been behind the wheel before to practice and gain the proper licensing to race at this level, it would be the first time ever in competition.
In true Tony Stewart fashion, he continued his winning ways with what many observers of drag racing would characterize as an impressive debut at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The former NASCAR, IndyCar, USAC, IROC and SRX champion served up a competitive run of 5.219 seconds at 276.52 mph (445 kp/h). It must have been a surreal experience and later did admit to having some nerves. By way of comparison, NASCAR racers typically hover around the 200 mph (322 kp/h) mark and of course, they do that for extended periods around an oval track usually turning left, unless they are racing a road course.
NHRA drag racing is something wholly different, but certainly short-lived as the track is a mere 1,000 feet (304.8 meter) a typical Top Alcohol Dragster vaults from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kp/h) in under a second. I suppose you may be able to compare it to maybe a skydiver experiencing bungy jumping for the first time but, I am not sure that would accurately describe the adrenaline he must have experienced.
Even more impressive is that Stewart was able to get through two rounds of qualifying on Friday and Saturday against one of the fastest NHRA Top Alcohol fields to reach the elimination round on Sunday.
Watch Stewart's run below.
In true Tony Stewart fashion, he continued his winning ways with what many observers of drag racing would characterize as an impressive debut at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The former NASCAR, IndyCar, USAC, IROC and SRX champion served up a competitive run of 5.219 seconds at 276.52 mph (445 kp/h). It must have been a surreal experience and later did admit to having some nerves. By way of comparison, NASCAR racers typically hover around the 200 mph (322 kp/h) mark and of course, they do that for extended periods around an oval track usually turning left, unless they are racing a road course.
NHRA drag racing is something wholly different, but certainly short-lived as the track is a mere 1,000 feet (304.8 meter) a typical Top Alcohol Dragster vaults from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kp/h) in under a second. I suppose you may be able to compare it to maybe a skydiver experiencing bungy jumping for the first time but, I am not sure that would accurately describe the adrenaline he must have experienced.
Even more impressive is that Stewart was able to get through two rounds of qualifying on Friday and Saturday against one of the fastest NHRA Top Alcohol fields to reach the elimination round on Sunday.
Watch Stewart's run below.