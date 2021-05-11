Tony Hawk Now Charges His Longboard in the Mercedes Electric Minivan

From the classic skateboard to an electric Minivan—well, that's a cool transition. In case you didn't know what the living legend Tony Hawk has been up to recently, I'm here to tell you the latest news: he's teamed up with Mercedes-Benz for a new ad featuring the brand's new EQT Concept, oh and an electric longboard as well.
Tony Hawk released on Monday, May 10th, the first video of his collaboration with the automaker on his Twitter. At the same time, Mercedes was revealing its forerunner to the future T-Class in the small-van segment.
In the ad, Hawk can be seen doing what he knows best through the city on an electric longboard (that's new). Everyone seems to be surprised to see him go on an electric ride. A man who's doing some garden work outside even stops to ask why did he switch to electricity. To which Hawk replies with "I have my reasons," before opening his garage only to show us his new minivan. The clip follows with him driving back to the skatepark.
The vehicle, which officially left the garage of the German automaker on the same day Hawk posted his video on Twitter, was presented to the American audience on this occasion. It comes with a new feature for any skater fan—it can charge the e-skateboard in its boot. "How cool is that?"
The EQT Concept, as we already covered, promises to pack a lot of luggage space and practical interior. The seven-seater comes with sliding doors on both sides. It features a sunroof that completes the elegant "star pattern" design which wraps the grille and wheels as well. The minivan also includes the MBUX infotainment system, with its standard voice-activated "Hey Mercedes," which Hawk can be seen using.
The brand plans to debut the EQT Concept and the future T-Class next year. This electric minivan is the company's first luxury small van in 2022, which will allow Mercedes-Benz Vans to extend its portfolio.
In the ad, Hawk can be seen doing what he knows best through the city on an electric longboard (that's new). Everyone seems to be surprised to see him go on an electric ride. A man who's doing some garden work outside even stops to ask why did he switch to electricity. To which Hawk replies with "I have my reasons," before opening his garage only to show us his new minivan. The clip follows with him driving back to the skatepark.
The vehicle, which officially left the garage of the German automaker on the same day Hawk posted his video on Twitter, was presented to the American audience on this occasion. It comes with a new feature for any skater fan—it can charge the e-skateboard in its boot. "How cool is that?"
The EQT Concept, as we already covered, promises to pack a lot of luggage space and practical interior. The seven-seater comes with sliding doors on both sides. It features a sunroof that completes the elegant "star pattern" design which wraps the grille and wheels as well. The minivan also includes the MBUX infotainment system, with its standard voice-activated "Hey Mercedes," which Hawk can be seen using.
The brand plans to debut the EQT Concept and the future T-Class next year. This electric minivan is the company's first luxury small van in 2022, which will allow Mercedes-Benz Vans to extend its portfolio.
How cool is that? Check-out my collab clip with @mercedesbenz, who have just revealed their #ConceptEQT. #ad pic.twitter.com/J60MjaYK80— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 10, 2021