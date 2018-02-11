TomTom Will No Longer Update Some Navigation Gadgets

One of the most popular navigation services providers in Europe announced at the beginning of the month that it will stop updating several of its navigation devices because “it has become clear that some of our older generation navigation devices do not have sufficient resources to run the newest maps and software available.”

6 photos



TomTom says its decision means drivers using the system will not be able to renew maps or services. Active subscription to map updates or TomTom services will continue until the money paid for them runs out, but software updates will also no longer be available.



Separately, TomTom also announced the introduction of a feature designed for drivers too uncomfortable with looking at a screen all the time.



Called TomTom Audio Traffic, it has been developed together with smart multimedia applications provider Duel and is based on the TomTom Live Traffic. It will allow traffic-related information to be transmitted to the driver via audio systems.



Audio Traffic will be made available with multiple voices and report structures, meaning that drivers can customize the reports they receive depending on both location or destination. It can also be integrated with music streaming services, internet radio or voice assistants.



“TomTom Audio Traffic is the next generation of radio traffic bulletins – offering an incredible opportunity for companies that want to capture the ears of the driver,” said Ralf-Peter Schafer, VP Traffic and Travel at TomTom in a statement.



The system is meant to allow drivers to pay more attention to driving, as reading traffic information on a screen usually takes more time than glancing at it from time to time to see directions. Even so, a text version of the reports can also be sent to the drivers. In all, 66 models have been affected by the decision, according to DailyMail . The resources needed for operation were far more significant because Europe's map increased in size by almost 5 GB since 2010.TomTom says its decision means drivers using the system will not be able to renew maps or services. Active subscription to map updates or TomTom services will continue until the money paid for them runs out, but software updates will also no longer be available.Separately, TomTom also announced the introduction of a feature designed for drivers too uncomfortable with looking at a screen all the time.Called TomTom Audio Traffic, it has been developed together with smart multimedia applications provider Duel and is based on the TomTom Live Traffic. It will allow traffic-related information to be transmitted to the driver via audio systems.Audio Traffic will be made available with multiple voices and report structures, meaning that drivers can customize the reports they receive depending on both location or destination. It can also be integrated with music streaming services, internet radio or voice assistants.“TomTom Audio Traffic is the next generation of radio traffic bulletins – offering an incredible opportunity for companies that want to capture the ears of the driver,” said Ralf-Peter Schafer, VP Traffic and Travel at TomTom in a statement.The system is meant to allow drivers to pay more attention to driving, as reading traffic information on a screen usually takes more time than glancing at it from time to time to see directions. Even so, a text version of the reports can also be sent to the drivers.