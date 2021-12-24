Tommy Hilfiger Parting With His Iconic Star-Studded Superyacht, Worth $46 Million

For those who ever wondered whether Tommy Hilfiger’s “millionaire toys”, such as a superyacht and a private jet, were decorated in the brand’s iconic colors and style, the answer is yes. And if the classic American look doesn’t make it special enough, let’s just say that it has also been the perfect place for all kinds of stars to hang out at, over these past years.
One of the most iconic fashion designers in history, Tommy Hilfiger’s name speaks for itself. He knows it too, which is why he felt that he deserved to treat himself to a superyacht and a jet. The 204-foot (62.3 meters) vessel, built by the famous Dutch shipyard Feadship, wasn’t a new model. In fact, it’s two-decades-old today. Hilfiger renamed it “Flag” and put his unmistakable touch on it.
The yacht became his summer home, as the American designer loves to spend long periods of time in the Mediterranean, and he told GQ Magazine that Lewis Hamilton joined him and family on board, during the Grand Prix. A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner also spent a lot of time on board – Flag enjoyed guests as famous as his owner.
As you would expect when it comes to a fashion designer’s yacht, the interior was created by another reputable designer – Chahan Minnasian, Ralph Lauren’s creative director, and it displays ultra-luxurious accents, such as Hermes sheepskin chairs, and mahogany trims. Hilfiger said the only change he made when he purchased Flag, was to add his iconic color pallet – the brand’s nautical style couldn’t be more fitting for a yacht.
The designer’s celebrity guests were welcomed to enjoy the large swimming pool on the extended sun deck, the well-equipped gym, and al fresco dining of the highest level, with access to a bar, a bbq and a pizza oven. An extensive range of water toys was also available, for more fun.
Although Hilfiger talked about Flag as being his “most prized possession,” the gorgeous luxury yacht has been listed for sale, with an asking price of $46 million. The designer himself admitted that owning a superyacht is “like running a business,” an expensive one. Even though the vessel has also been chartered throughout these years, for a huge $340,000 weekly rate, perhaps Hilfiger wants to invest his money in something else.
In any case, as the one and only Tommy Hilfiger yacht on the market, Flag is sure to make a splash.
