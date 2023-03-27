Tom Selleck’s 1953 Dodge Power Wagon Selling With Rifle Rack in the Cab, But No Rifles

To the current movie-hungry generation, the name Tom Selleck may not mean all that much, but just a few short decades ago the Detroit-born was all the craze in television. Especially during the 1980s, when the Magnum PI series held everyone hooked to TV screens tuned to CBS.
Magnum PI was a series in tune with what was being done back then. It focused on a private investigator named Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck) doing what private investigators usually do over in beautiful Hawaii. Magnum went about his business in a number of vehicles, including behind the wheel of a Ferrari 308 GTS, because that’s how rich PIs roll in TV series.
The man who played Magnum is rather wealthy in real life as well, with the most recent estimates placing his net worth at around $45 million. Not too excessive, but not too shabby either - just enough to allow him a rewarding and comfortable lifestyle that involves a ranch in California.
Unlike many other actors past and present, Selleck is a rather private individual, so we don’t stumble upon pieces of info about his dealings and belongings all that often. So when news of one of the vehicles he owned being up for auction surfaces, it’s bound to catch our eye.
The California ranch I mentioned earlier is some 65 acres large, so not that easy to cover by foot, for whatever reason. It’s likely the needs of the estate are catered to with a variety of vehicles, and the 1953 Dodge Power Wagon we’re staring at now was once part of that fleet.
Derived from the military WC series of the Second World War, it was the rugged machine hard working Americans, but also emergency services like fire departments, needed at the time. And I mentioned fire departments because this particular Power Wagon was originally a fire truck as well.
The beast was both restored and customized for Selleck, to be used on the premises of his ranch. Dressed red all over, kind of like the Ferrari 308 GTS the actor drove in Magnum PI, it is now listed for sale at the Barrett-Jackson auction taking place in Palm Beach in mid-April.
The truck is still powered by the original engine, tied to a 4-speed manual transmission. As a 1953 model year, it is part of the family’s second generation, which offered engines ranging in displacement from 230ci flathead inline-six to 360ci V8. But it’s the smallest powerplant available at the time still powering this monster.
Because it was originally a fire truck, the Power Wagon still comes equipped with a PTO winch and a PTO water pump meant to draw water from a stagnant source. It’s unclear for what purpose Selleck used this particular truck on his ranch, but it’s cool to see some of the original equipment is still there.
What was not there before the restoration work is the rifle rack fitted in the cab, above the seats. There is enough space in there to fit two weapons, although the photos that accompany this story reveal there is, of course, not a single one actually attached to it.
With minor touches on the inside, in the form of a restored upholstery, and a large bed dressed in high-gloss wood, the 1953 Dodge Power Wagon presents itself as one of the shiniest vehicles on offer during the said auction.
Considering this particular example was once owned by one of television's icons, it could very well go for that much, or, who knows, perhaps even higher. To make sure a high bid will be attracted, the seller also throws in a photo of the truck and Selleck together, but also ownership documentation, which probably will reveal for how long Selleck was in possession of this machine.
Separately, there is no reserve on the Power Wagon, meaning the truck will go to the highest bidder no matter the sum offered. And that can prove risky too, as there’s a chance it will go for far less as well than expected.
