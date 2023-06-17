TOM Is the First Electric Scooter Made With Natural Materials, for Riders Who Care

The future is electric and zero-emissions, we keep hearing. But is it really so?
When it comes to the daily commute, making the switch to electric, even if it's a micro-mobility solution, doesn't automatically mean no carbon footprint. EVs, whatever they are, still have to be produced and disposed of at the end of their lifecycle. Even if they don't generate emissions with daily use, they still have a considerable carbon footprint. It's lower than with traditional, gas- or diesel-powered vehicles, but it's still considerable.
TOM is – or wants to be – the exception.
TOM is produced responsibly throughout, so its footprint is reduced to whatever extent possible today, with plans to reduce it even further later on. TOM is also made with as little plastic as possible, and there are plans to build a recycling scheme that would dispose of unwanted TOMs at the end of their lifecycle, old batteries, and components. To boot, TOM is the cutest thing ever, though never let the superficial, aesthetic consideration sway you when it comes to making a decision that involves spending your hard-earned money.
Designed as a joint partnership between battery maker Reinova, designer Andrea Strippoli and the Polytechnic University of Turin, TOM is the brainchild of startup ToMove, billed as the world's first e-scooter made with natural materials and less than 10% plastics. It's specifically created for riders who care about the planet, both in terms of materials used and how these will be disposed of later. The latter part is only in the planning phase right now, but the former is achieved by producing all parts locally in Italy and cutting down excess materials to avoid waste.
TOM has an aluminum frame and a body made of bamboo and rides on tiny 12-inch wheels. It's cute in a way that wouldn't necessarily inspire confidence in the commuters who brave city traffic every day to get to and from work or school. With this kind of heavy use, "cute" is the last on the list of priorities. But TOM is also said to be tough and highly versatile, and perfectly capable of handling rougher terrain and inclines of up to 18 degrees.
The e-scooter is foldable, collapsing into a more compact form in just 7 seconds, and then riding on trolley wheels as you pull it behind you. As any city dweller will tell you, a foldable two-wheeler is preferred over a non-foldable one since you can bring it up to your apartment for charging and nighttime storage, to your office, or on public transport.
Weighing just 20 kg (44 lbs), TOM has a total payload of 120 kg (264.5 lbs) and is said to be suitable for riders of all heights. Features include a large headlight, turning lights integrated into the handlebars, coil-spring suspension fork, and hydraulic braking.
According to ToMove, TOM is the perfect companion on city streets and even on rougher roads, up hills, and down slopes, bringing extra convenience when it comes to using public transport or taking it up the stairs. Plus, you can opt to change the bamboo panels on the side of its body to match your custom helmet – and your individual style. ToMove uses the phrase "fully customizable," which sounds more impressive than it actually is but is not inaccurate.
As of the time of press, TOM still has 24 days to go into the campaign, but it was able to secure its original funding goal in just one hour. Assuming everything goes as planned and this tiny, cute, and sustainable scooter enters mass production, MRSP is estimated at $2,999. That price tag doesn't include the personalized boards or the custom helmet.
TOM is – or wants to be – the exception.
TOM is produced responsibly throughout, so its footprint is reduced to whatever extent possible today, with plans to reduce it even further later on. TOM is also made with as little plastic as possible, and there are plans to build a recycling scheme that would dispose of unwanted TOMs at the end of their lifecycle, old batteries, and components. To boot, TOM is the cutest thing ever, though never let the superficial, aesthetic consideration sway you when it comes to making a decision that involves spending your hard-earned money.
TOM is the electric scooter of tomorrow, delivered today (*sort of, because actual deliveries are scheduled for October-November this year, assuming everything goes to plan with the current crowdfunding campaign). It's a seated electric scooter that's been in development for the past 2+ years, now taking to crowdfunding to make the leap into mass production.
Designed as a joint partnership between battery maker Reinova, designer Andrea Strippoli and the Polytechnic University of Turin, TOM is the brainchild of startup ToMove, billed as the world's first e-scooter made with natural materials and less than 10% plastics. It's specifically created for riders who care about the planet, both in terms of materials used and how these will be disposed of later. The latter part is only in the planning phase right now, but the former is achieved by producing all parts locally in Italy and cutting down excess materials to avoid waste.
TOM has an aluminum frame and a body made of bamboo and rides on tiny 12-inch wheels. It's cute in a way that wouldn't necessarily inspire confidence in the commuters who brave city traffic every day to get to and from work or school. With this kind of heavy use, "cute" is the last on the list of priorities. But TOM is also said to be tough and highly versatile, and perfectly capable of handling rougher terrain and inclines of up to 18 degrees.
Powered by a 500W motor with 30 Nm of torque, TOM draws power from a 750 Wh battery with a nominal capacity of 15Ah that takes just three hours to charge. A full charge is good for 50 km (31 miles), so it's more than enough to get you to where you need to be and back again without you stressing over battery levels. Top speed is 43 kph (27 mph), so you'd be making better time than with a standard e-bike in any of the EU states, where motor-assisted max speed is capped at 25 kph (15.5 mph).
The e-scooter is foldable, collapsing into a more compact form in just 7 seconds, and then riding on trolley wheels as you pull it behind you. As any city dweller will tell you, a foldable two-wheeler is preferred over a non-foldable one since you can bring it up to your apartment for charging and nighttime storage, to your office, or on public transport.
Weighing just 20 kg (44 lbs), TOM has a total payload of 120 kg (264.5 lbs) and is said to be suitable for riders of all heights. Features include a large headlight, turning lights integrated into the handlebars, coil-spring suspension fork, and hydraulic braking.
App connectivity allows you to unlock the scooter on your phone, receive notifications when someone touches it, or find its location with GPS if that accidental touch becomes theft. Also on the app, you can monitor battery levels and mobility logs, or you can get assistance or service for parts.
According to ToMove, TOM is the perfect companion on city streets and even on rougher roads, up hills, and down slopes, bringing extra convenience when it comes to using public transport or taking it up the stairs. Plus, you can opt to change the bamboo panels on the side of its body to match your custom helmet – and your individual style. ToMove uses the phrase "fully customizable," which sounds more impressive than it actually is but is not inaccurate.
As of the time of press, TOM still has 24 days to go into the campaign, but it was able to secure its original funding goal in just one hour. Assuming everything goes as planned and this tiny, cute, and sustainable scooter enters mass production, MRSP is estimated at $2,999. That price tag doesn't include the personalized boards or the custom helmet.