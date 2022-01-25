Tom Holland Received His Porsche Taycan, Drives Girlfriend Zendaya in It

Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors right now, and his rides match his fame. Late last year, he bought a Porsche Taycan and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As he was in London, UK, with girlfriend Zendaya, they were spotted exiting Holland’s brand-new Porsche.
Tom Holland, the latest actor to play Spider-Man in three of his own films, and other appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is one of the most popular actors at the moment. His upcoming film is Uncharted, a live adaptation of the same-titled beloved series of action-adventure games created by Amy Hennig, set to premiere in mid-February 2022. Having made his debut in the entertainment industry over a decade ago, the British actor, who is currently 25 years old, has a net worth of $18 million.
And late last year, he purchased two sweet rides: a Porsche Taycan and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, both of them acquired in November.
He decided to get a Porsche Taycan after he visited the Porsche testing facility in Stuttgart, Germany, with his family. They made a day out of it and tried out the German company’s first fully electric supercar.
The one Holland drove was a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and, at the end of his visit, he revealed he bought one for himself: “I’ve gone electric!!! Thank you @porsche for a weekend we won’t forget and an incredible car. It’s perfect and I love it. #porschetaycan #didigetwheelspin”
Porsche introduced the Taycan in 2019. In 2021, the manufacturer refreshed the range, adding more features and power. The entry-level version for the Taycan is only available in rear-wheel drive. It delivers 322 horsepower (326 ps) and a maximum torque of 254 lb-ft (344 Nm). With the Overboost function, it can put out as much as 397 horsepower (402 ps).
Holland didn’t mention the version he chose, but, since he tested the Taycan Turbo S, it would make more sense he went for that one.
The Taycan Turbo S is the top-of-the-line version and it’s quite a force to be reckoned with. The electric supercar delivers 750 horsepower (761 ps) with Overboost, and, combined with Launch Control, it can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 161 mph (260 kph). It comes with a 93.4 kWh Li-ion battery, which makes the car drive up to 256 miles (412 km) on a single charge, according to WLTP and 201 miles (323 kilometers) according to EPA. For all these figures, you’d have to pay a starting price of $185,000.
Holland seems to have finally received his Taycan, and flaunted it in London, UK, as he stepped out with his girlfriend, actress Zendaya. It comes with black exterior paint, tinted side windows, and optional wheels in model 21” Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels with Carbon Fiber Aeroblades, for which the German carmaker charges $8,770 extra. We don't know what other extra features Holland's Porsche has, but it looks like the steering wheel might be on the right-hand side, perfect for driving in the UK, but hard to drive in Hollywood.
Anyway, he's got what to drive when he crosses the Atlantic. The other vehicle he recently purchased, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, seems to have remained in the U.S. He used it for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you can see the video attached below.
#Zendaya & #TomHolland in #London at Tom’s #family home with Tom's electric #Porsche Taycan!??????#TomDaya #CoupleGoals #ElectricVehicles #SustainableLiving #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/so0jZOniPM— The Buzz Diary (@thebuzzdiary) January 25, 2022