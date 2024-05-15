Tom Cruise Hops Onboard a Luxury Sailing Yacht for Scenic Workcation

Being a celebrity seems like an "all play and no work" kind of life, but we're all grown-ups here and know that no such thing exists. Tom Cruise, for one, is definitely pushing the 24/7 workaholic image to the extreme, even when he's on vacation.
Since his ill-advised and now-memefied couch jumping moment on Oprah's show in 2005, Tom Cruise changed up his media game, completely doing away with any insight into his personal life. He can't escape the paparazzi all the time, though, so we know that the man works hard even when he's on vacation – or, at least, on a break from shooting for the Mission: Impossible franchise.
Via the paparazzi, we know that Cruise spent last weekend sailing off the coast of Mallorca and even spent the day at Formentor beach in Pollensa.
Celebrity publications and tabloids are making a huge fuss right now about how ripped the actor is for his 61 years of age, perhaps forgetting that we're talking about an actor whom trade publications refer to as the last action movie star standing – and a man who famously does all his stunts, even those that break world records and send shivers down insurers' spine.
In the past, Mallorca served as filming location for The Night Manager, Me Before You, The Crown, and Cloud Atlas.
Also notable and relevant to our interests was how the pair ended up in Mallorca – onboard a British luxury sail-assisted yacht delivered in 2018. Cruise and Inarritu are traveling on the fully custom Baltic 85 sail-assisted yacht Mini Y from Baltic Yachts, a true beauty that blends spectacular performance with luxury features.
It's a gleaming, carbon-fiber beauty that blends comfort with luxury and solid performance. Under engine power, Mini Y makes out at 10.5 knots (12 mph/19.5 kph), while under sail, it can hit 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.8 kph) easily – though the official spec mentions 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph) as maximum speed.
It's estimated to have cost some €7.2 million ($7.8 million) to build, including all the custom touches, and offers sleeping for four guests in below-deck luxurious cabins and separate quarters for a crew of two. Thanks to the 73 GT of interior space, Mini Y's interiors don't feel cramped or compromising in any way – they're the exact opposite of that, in fact.
In short, this is precisely the kind of leisure craft you'd expect a daredevil like Cruise to use for his workcation in Mallorca. He may work hard, but he plays just as hard.
Also notable and relevant to our interests was how the pair ended up in Mallorca – onboard a British luxury sail-assisted yacht delivered in 2018. Cruise and Inarritu are traveling on the fully custom Baltic 85 sail-assisted yacht Mini Y from Baltic Yachts, a true beauty that blends spectacular performance with luxury features.
Measuring 26 meters (85 feet) in total length and with a 50,000 kg (110,200-lb) displacement, this sailing yacht features a design by Whiteley Design and naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.
It's a gleaming, carbon-fiber beauty that blends comfort with luxury and solid performance. Under engine power, Mini Y makes out at 10.5 knots (12 mph/19.5 kph), while under sail, it can hit 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.8 kph) easily – though the official spec mentions 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph) as maximum speed.
It's estimated to have cost some €7.2 million ($7.8 million) to build, including all the custom touches, and offers sleeping for four guests in below-deck luxurious cabins and separate quarters for a crew of two. Thanks to the 73 GT of interior space, Mini Y's interiors don't feel cramped or compromising in any way – they're the exact opposite of that, in fact.
In short, this is precisely the kind of leisure craft you'd expect a daredevil like Cruise to use for his workcation in Mallorca. He may work hard, but he plays just as hard.
NEW— ❤️Tom Cruise Fan❤️ (@tomcrusefan) May 14, 2024
Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu aboard a large sailboat sail the waters of Mallorca. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/cKVjtGdk6f