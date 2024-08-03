Tom Brady's Wajer 77 Yacht Is a Custom Beauty, and He's Selling It

It's not that often that an A-list celebrity invites regular mortals onboard their private yacht, but this is one such rare occasion. NFL GOAT Tom Brady is selling his Wajer 77 custom yacht, which means the world at large finally gets the chance to see what the fuss was all about at launch.
Back in 2020, with his move to Florida, Tom Brady did what he would later admit he'd never imagined himself doing: he became a boat owner. Of course, being a multi-millionaire meant that Brady's "boat" wasn't your average dinghy. Instead, he opted for a Wajer 55 hull from Netherlands-based company Wajer Yachts, which had been, up to that point, a virtual unknown on the North American market.
Naturally, this changed once Brady became the unofficial ambassador, a position he embraced fully just a few months later into the ownership when he announced he'd be upgrading to a Wajer 77. Brady called the Wajer 55 Viva a Vida, in a touching tribute to the charity of his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen.
In May 2021, Brady revealed he'd purchased a Wajer 77 hull, which was longer, wider, with more volume, and better specced, and because of all these things combined, better suited for their family vacations. The Wajer 77, unlike the Wajer 55, was fit for offshore cruising as opposed to just bay hopping.
Tw12ve Angels is now for sale, which marks a rare opportunity for anyone looking for a premium yacht with outstanding performance AND impressive celebrity pedigree to get into yacht ownership. The only condition is that they have $7 million to spare, which is how much it's asking – precisely $1 million over MRSP, but you can put it down to the personalized touches and Brady's association.
For those of us who don't have that kind of money to spare, it's a great opportunity to virtually step onboard a vessel built for Brady, with direct input from Brady himself. The 77-footer (23.5-meter) is described as "the most silent in its class," but it's also primed for understated luxury, maximized comfort, and astounding performance.
Accommodation onboard is for 10 guests and minimal crew, with the layout integrating two large dining spaces, two large lounge areas, a full galley, a tender garage, a VIP cabin, a twin cabin, a guest cabin, and the owner's cabin. On paper, this might not sound like much, and it's probably not if your reference for comparison is one of those 328+-foot megayachts.
But the incredible attention to detail on this build, the premium finishes, and the way in which every bit of inch of space is utilized create the perfect family "boat" even for the most discerning multi-millionaire.
Door handles and latches are wrapped in hand-stitched leather, finishes on the exterior furniture are carbon fiber, including the cup holders and the backrests of couches and chairs, and the bathrooms are decked in marble-like finishes. The fake teak flooring has built-in cooling, and the large couches and tables in the enclosed dining area change position at the touch of a button.
Smart, space-saving design elements include underfloor storage (and even a freezer in the galley), high-end appliances like a Faber invisible cooktop, and doors that integrate flush into the walls when open. Finishes range from suede and linen on the ceiling and walls to genuine leather and plenty of carbon fiber. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design handled the interiors, and that says a lot about how elegant and timeless they turned out.
Perhaps the most impressive part here is that, thanks to sound and vibration specialist Van Capellen, it's vibration- and noise-free even when traveling at full throttle.
The $7 million asking price includes a Williams tender in the garage, and you're still left with some space to fit a couple more watertoys.
Initial speculation said that the name Viva a Vida would move to the second yacht, but a shock divorce changed that. Brady took delivery of it in March 2023 as a single man and named it Tw12ve Angels.
Put in much simpler words, the Wajer 77 is a speedboat with superyacht features, but in a much more manageable form factor. It's the kind of yacht a millionaire buys if they're not fans of 328+-foot (100-meter) vessels that attract attention right away, both good and bad.
For instance, the mattresses in the larger cabins, including the owner's, were handpicked by Brady himself. In fact, the construction took place around the mattresses: because they're too heavy to have been brought in after completion, they first set the mattresses up and then finished the upper part of the superstructure.
The hull is the patented high-speed planing hull by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Three 900-hp Volvo IPS 1350 engines (which are offered optionally by Wajer Yachts) take this particular yacht to a maximum speed of 37 knots (42.5 mph/68.5 kph). Cruising at 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph), it has a range of 400 nautical miles (741 km).
