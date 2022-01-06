Togg Unveils Electric Fastback Concept at CES, Packs Suicide Doors and a Futuristic Cabin

Turkish tech company Togg arrived at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show to present their vision for electric mobility, and aside from sounding off about their upcoming fully electric C-segment SUV, they also unveiled a fastback-style design concept, dubbed ‘Smart Device'.
The Pininfarina-designed show car was flown into the United States via a Turkish Cargo aircraft, with Togg hoping turn visitors’ heads once the vehicle landed in Vegas. Visually, we reckon they did a reasonably good job. The fastback styling is dynamic, and we like the muscular rear end design and the sharp shoulder line that extends from the headlights all the way to the rear end.
Meanwhile, the vehicle’s illuminated Togg logo is said to represent the unification of Eastern and Western cultures.
Togg was created to design products through a user-centric approach, according to company CEO Gurcan Karakas, who used the brand’s electric SUV as an example: “We defined our C-SUV smart device as user-centric, smart, empathetic, connected, autonomous, shared and electric. […] If a product does not create user value, it will not survive.”
“We are creating mobility solutions through a business model that is user-centric and data-driven. We're developing solutions that will enable a more comfortable mobility experience through the ecosystem and that will grow around our smart device,” he added.
The Turkish brand wants to produce as many as one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030, with the C-segment SUV set to debut early next year.
“Our first vehicle in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 following the completion of homologation tests. It will be the first electric SUV produced in continental Europe by a non-traditional manufacturer,” added the CEO.
“A C-segment sedan and a C-segment hatchback will then enter production. With the addition of the B-SUV and C-MPV to the family in the coming years, our product range will be completed with five models sharing the same DNA and same platform.”
Meanwhile, the vehicle’s illuminated Togg logo is said to represent the unification of Eastern and Western cultures.
Togg was created to design products through a user-centric approach, according to company CEO Gurcan Karakas, who used the brand’s electric SUV as an example: “We defined our C-SUV smart device as user-centric, smart, empathetic, connected, autonomous, shared and electric. […] If a product does not create user value, it will not survive.”
“We are creating mobility solutions through a business model that is user-centric and data-driven. We're developing solutions that will enable a more comfortable mobility experience through the ecosystem and that will grow around our smart device,” he added.
The Turkish brand wants to produce as many as one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030, with the C-segment SUV set to debut early next year.
“Our first vehicle in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 following the completion of homologation tests. It will be the first electric SUV produced in continental Europe by a non-traditional manufacturer,” added the CEO.
“A C-segment sedan and a C-segment hatchback will then enter production. With the addition of the B-SUV and C-MPV to the family in the coming years, our product range will be completed with five models sharing the same DNA and same platform.”