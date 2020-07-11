Tofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the Toyota AE86 Trueno Was a German Car

Opel is the type of car company that's way too ashamed of its mistakes. For literally no reason at all, it dropped the famous Kadett nameplate, even though it traced its lineage way back to 1936.
I mean, if Toyota made a cool car in 1936, it would never let you forget about it. Speaking of Japanese brands, we've got an interesting rendered mashup between the Opel Kadett and Toyota AE86.
The two cars have a similar kind of fastback compact design, chopped at the back with a practical hatch. They were never designed to be iconic cars, but somehow the AE86 made it. A long-running and very popular anime will do that for you.
If Opel wanted the Kadett to be famous, maybe it should have engineered the car at The Touge instead of for Autobahn stability. Unless we're mistaken, the particular Kadett this rendering is based on would be the "E" generation, made between 1984 and 1991. The artist most likely picked it to have something contemporary with that particular drifting Toyota.
For the full "Tofu Delivery" look, the German compact coupe gets digitally modified using a widebody kit, a carbon-fiber skirt pack, and some chunky wheels. Of course, the white-and-black livery is what really convincing you that Takumi is the driver of the car, but the view from the back is still special.
There, we see a set of window louvers, a big wing, and a quad exhaust system integrated into the diffuser. The Initial D car never had anything like that going on.
In any case, Opel replaced the Kadett with the Astra at the beginning of the 1990s. That car eventually made it to America as the Buick Verano... kind of. The Verano was pulled from the U.S. but remains quite popular in China. And from what we understand, the Kadett was also a cult car in South Africa and came to South America as a Chevy.
The two cars have a similar kind of fastback compact design, chopped at the back with a practical hatch. They were never designed to be iconic cars, but somehow the AE86 made it. A long-running and very popular anime will do that for you.
If Opel wanted the Kadett to be famous, maybe it should have engineered the car at The Touge instead of for Autobahn stability. Unless we're mistaken, the particular Kadett this rendering is based on would be the "E" generation, made between 1984 and 1991. The artist most likely picked it to have something contemporary with that particular drifting Toyota.
For the full "Tofu Delivery" look, the German compact coupe gets digitally modified using a widebody kit, a carbon-fiber skirt pack, and some chunky wheels. Of course, the white-and-black livery is what really convincing you that Takumi is the driver of the car, but the view from the back is still special.
There, we see a set of window louvers, a big wing, and a quad exhaust system integrated into the diffuser. The Initial D car never had anything like that going on.
In any case, Opel replaced the Kadett with the Astra at the beginning of the 1990s. That car eventually made it to America as the Buick Verano... kind of. The Verano was pulled from the U.S. but remains quite popular in China. And from what we understand, the Kadett was also a cult car in South Africa and came to South America as a Chevy.
View this post on Instagram
Pra quem tem um Kadett branco, fica a dica de pintura! ïõ #ae86 #initiald . Peace:) ----------------------- #kadett #chevrolet #opel #pandem #japan #Japanstyle #stanced #bodykit #rebaixados #libertywalk #cars #braziliancars #lowcar #low #loweredlifestyle #lowlife #carstagram #stancenation #speedhunters