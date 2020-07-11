autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

Tofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the Toyota AE86 Trueno Was a German Car

11 Jul 2020, 18:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Opel is the type of car company that's way too ashamed of its mistakes. For literally no reason at all, it dropped the famous Kadett nameplate, even though it traced its lineage way back to 1936.
6 photos
Tofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the AE86 Trueno Was a German CarTofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the AE86 Trueno Was a German CarTofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the AE86 Trueno Was a German CarTofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the AE86 Trueno Was a German CarTofu Delivery Opel Kadett, or if the AE86 Trueno Was a German Car
I mean, if Toyota made a cool car in 1936, it would never let you forget about it. Speaking of Japanese brands, we've got an interesting rendered mashup between the Opel Kadett and Toyota AE86.

The two cars have a similar kind of fastback compact design, chopped at the back with a practical hatch. They were never designed to be iconic cars, but somehow the AE86 made it. A long-running and very popular anime will do that for you.

If Opel wanted the Kadett to be famous, maybe it should have engineered the car at The Touge instead of for Autobahn stability. Unless we're mistaken, the particular Kadett this rendering is based on would be the "E" generation, made between 1984 and 1991. The artist most likely picked it to have something contemporary with that particular drifting Toyota.

For the full "Tofu Delivery" look, the German compact coupe gets digitally modified using a widebody kit, a carbon-fiber skirt pack, and some chunky wheels. Of course, the white-and-black livery is what really convincing you that Takumi is the driver of the car, but the view from the back is still special.

There, we see a set of window louvers, a big wing, and a quad exhaust system integrated into the diffuser. The Initial D car never had anything like that going on.

In any case, Opel replaced the Kadett with the Astra at the beginning of the 1990s. That car eventually made it to America as the Buick Verano... kind of. The Verano was pulled from the U.S. but remains quite popular in China. And from what we understand, the Kadett was also a cult car in South Africa and came to South America as a Chevy.

Opel Kadett Opel Vauxhall Toyota AE86 Trueno
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day