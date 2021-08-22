Tobermory Shepherd’s Hut Is Most Rustic and Year-Round Livable Mobile Home

Gute is a little-known team of designers, master craftsmen, and builders out of Canada that have a knack for building pre-fab homes for their clients. One type of home they seem to have a love for building are shepherd’s huts.
What is a shepherd’s hut? Well, just have a look. No matter what company may be building the ones you run across, they almost all follow a specific construction. For the Tobermory, the hut you see here, the Gute team is using a powder coated steel frame and cast iron wheels. Those wheels and the fantastic amount of wood are the two features that drew me to this design.
your comfort level.
The first package you can opt for is the Essential package and offers exactly that, the essentials. Insulation in floor, walls, ceiling, laminate flooring, and a painted plywood interior are just some of the basics you’ll receive, not to mention a cedar one-piece door, two fixed windows, and one opening window.
The exterior is furnished with a galvanized metal roof and exterior cladding, pressure treated steps, handrail, and your choice of exterior, interior, and window finishing colors. But, for $23,275 Canadian ($18,144 U.S. at current exchange rates), the Essential package yields a “ready to move in” deal.
However, it’s the interior you’ll be spending most of your time in, so on to that. With a 16-foot (4.8-meter) length and width of 7.5 feet (2.28 meters), the interior of the Tobermory seems to only be suitable for two adults, possibly one very comfortable bachelor.
At the rear of the hut, the bedroom or main living space is found. By using a modular setup, the owner can achieve multiple layouts, depending on their needs. Plenty of overhead and underbed storage are sure to hold everything from socks and shoes, to clothing and anything else your lifestyle requires.
Now, Gute is all about creating the home you want and need, so if there’s anything you’d like to include in your hut, just let them know. Teams like this usually do the utmost possible to offer their clients what they want and need, in the process, picking up some extra cash. Win win, if you ask me.
You know, these huts are a bit magical I think; they seem to grow on you. Or they just grow on people with a true nomadic spirit as this is about as rustic you can get in the 21st century, next to just going out into the wild with a knife and some flint.
What is a shepherd’s hut? Well, just have a look. No matter what company may be building the ones you run across, they almost all follow a specific construction. For the Tobermory, the hut you see here, the Gute team is using a powder coated steel frame and cast iron wheels. Those wheels and the fantastic amount of wood are the two features that drew me to this design.
your comfort level.
The first package you can opt for is the Essential package and offers exactly that, the essentials. Insulation in floor, walls, ceiling, laminate flooring, and a painted plywood interior are just some of the basics you’ll receive, not to mention a cedar one-piece door, two fixed windows, and one opening window.
The exterior is furnished with a galvanized metal roof and exterior cladding, pressure treated steps, handrail, and your choice of exterior, interior, and window finishing colors. But, for $23,275 Canadian ($18,144 U.S. at current exchange rates), the Essential package yields a “ready to move in” deal.
However, it’s the interior you’ll be spending most of your time in, so on to that. With a 16-foot (4.8-meter) length and width of 7.5 feet (2.28 meters), the interior of the Tobermory seems to only be suitable for two adults, possibly one very comfortable bachelor.
At the rear of the hut, the bedroom or main living space is found. By using a modular setup, the owner can achieve multiple layouts, depending on their needs. Plenty of overhead and underbed storage are sure to hold everything from socks and shoes, to clothing and anything else your lifestyle requires.
Now, Gute is all about creating the home you want and need, so if there’s anything you’d like to include in your hut, just let them know. Teams like this usually do the utmost possible to offer their clients what they want and need, in the process, picking up some extra cash. Win win, if you ask me.
You know, these huts are a bit magical I think; they seem to grow on you. Or they just grow on people with a true nomadic spirit as this is about as rustic you can get in the 21st century, next to just going out into the wild with a knife and some flint.